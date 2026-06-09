Yes, Rohit Sharma has cleared his fitness assessments and is set to return for the ODI series against Afghanistan. His availability is a major boost for the team.
Will Rohit Sharma Play IND vs AFG ODIs? Check Latest Update
Rohit Sharma has been named in India's ODI squad for the Afghanistan series but his participating seems doubtful given injury troubles that surfaced during IPL 2026.
- Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya reportedly cleared fitness for Afghanistan ODIs.
- Their return would bolster India's ODI squad.
- Mohammed Siraj removed from T20I squads due to workload.
Rohit Sharma IND vs AFG ODIs: India have received a timely boost ahead of their upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, with former captain Rohit Sharma reportedly clearing his fitness assessments and set to return to action. According to sources cited by ANI, he, as well as Hardik Pandya have successfully passed the required fitness tests and are expected to link up with the national squad shortly before the three-match series gets underway. Their availability comes as a major positive for the Men in Blue, which had been awaiting clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).
The duo's participation had remained uncertain in recent weeks due to injury concerns stemming from IPL 2026. Both Rohit and Hardik picked up injuries while representing Mumbai Indians, raising doubts over their readiness for international duty.
Rohit Overcomes Injury Concern
Rohit Sharma had been dealing with a hamstring issue during the IPL campaign, an injury that forced him to miss several matches. Although the veteran opener eventually returned to action later in the tournament, his fitness continued to be monitored closely ahead of India's next assignment.
With the latest clearance as per the report, Rohit is now expected to resume his role at the top of the order as India prepare for a busy international schedule.
Hardik's recovery has also progressed positively, allowing the all-rounder to make himself available for selection. His return strengthens both India's batting and bowling departments ahead of the ODI series.
India's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan is scheduled to begin in Dharamsala on June 13. The teams will then travel to Lucknow for the second ODI on June 17 before concluding the series in Chennai on June 20.
Siraj Removed From India T20 Squads
Mohammed Siraj was initially named in India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, but has since been withdrawn from both assignments.
However, the move is not injury-related, with the pacer instead being rested as part of a workload management programme.
Check Out: Mohammed Siraj Out Of India's T20I Squads! This Pacer Replaces GT Star For Ireland & England Series
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Rohit Sharma playing in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan?
Will Hardik Pandya be available for the ODI series against Afghanistan?
Yes, Hardik Pandya has also successfully passed his fitness tests. His return strengthens both India's batting and bowling departments for the series.
Why was there uncertainty about Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's participation?
Both players had injury concerns stemming from IPL 2026, which raised doubts about their readiness for international duty. They have now received clearance.
Why was Mohammed Siraj withdrawn from India's T20I squads?
Mohammed Siraj was withdrawn from the T20I squads for Ireland and England as part of a workload management program, not due to injury.
When and where will India's ODI series against Afghanistan take place?
The three-match ODI series starts on June 13 in Dharamsala, followed by matches in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20.