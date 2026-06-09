Will Rohit Sharma Play IND vs AFG ODIs? Check Latest Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya reportedly cleared fitness for Afghanistan ODIs.

Their return would bolster India's ODI squad.

Mohammed Siraj removed from T20I squads due to workload.

Rohit Sharma IND vs AFG ODIs: India have received a timely boost ahead of their upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, with former captain Rohit Sharma reportedly clearing his fitness assessments and set to return to action. According to sources cited by ANI, he, as well as Hardik Pandya have successfully passed the required fitness tests and are expected to link up with the national squad shortly before the three-match series gets underway. Their availability comes as a major positive for the Men in Blue, which had been awaiting clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The duo's participation had remained uncertain in recent weeks due to injury concerns stemming from IPL 2026. Both Rohit and Hardik picked up injuries while representing Mumbai Indians, raising doubts over their readiness for international duty.

Rohit Overcomes Injury Concern

Rohit Sharma had been dealing with a hamstring issue during the IPL campaign, an injury that forced him to miss several matches. Although the veteran opener eventually returned to action later in the tournament, his fitness continued to be monitored closely ahead of India's next assignment.

With the latest clearance as per the report, Rohit is now expected to resume his role at the top of the order as India prepare for a busy international schedule.

Hardik's recovery has also progressed positively, allowing the all-rounder to make himself available for selection. His return strengthens both India's batting and bowling departments ahead of the ODI series.

India's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan is scheduled to begin in Dharamsala on June 13. The teams will then travel to Lucknow for the second ODI on June 17 before concluding the series in Chennai on June 20.

Siraj Removed From India T20 Squads

Mohammed Siraj was initially named in India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, but has since been withdrawn from both assignments.

However, the move is not injury-related, with the pacer instead being rested as part of a workload management programme.

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