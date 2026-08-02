Bhuvneshwar Kumar Responds To R Ashwin's World Cup Recall Push

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has addressed the recent chatter surrounding a potential comeback to the national side following Ravichandran Ashwin's endorsement for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 36-year-old swing specialist clarified that securing an international recall is no longer his primary goal, emphasizing that he has made peace with his position outside the Indian team and now plays cricket solely out of passion.

Bhuvi’s Perspective

Responding to calls for his return, Bhuvneshwar noted that having already fulfilled his dream of representing India at the highest level, he feels no pressure to chase selection or prove his credentials:

"I'm playing the IPL and domestic tournaments because I love the game. When you're younger, you talk about loving the sport, but now I truly understand what it means to 'control the controllables' and play without burden. I’ve already represented India - that’s an achievement I don't need to hunt for anymore. If another chance comes, that's great, but I've been there. My focus now is simply staying disciplined and enjoying cricket." - Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Context Behind Comeback Debate

Former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin recently urged national selectors to communicate with Bhuvneshwar, suggesting his proven swing ability on South African pitches could prove invaluable for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The discussion gained momentum following Bhuvneshwar’s stellar performances in IPL 2026, where his crucial spells helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) capture the championship.

Bhuvneshwar last featured for India in late 2022. Over his international career, he has claimed 289 wickets across 21 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 87 T20Is. While Bhuvneshwar remains active in domestic cricket and franchise leagues - including the UP T20 League - the veteran pacer is content focusing on his current commitments rather than worrying about future national selections.

For a deeper dive into Ashwin's initial comments regarding Team India's fast-bowling setup, check out this R Ashwin Wants Bhuvneshwar Kumar in World Cup Squad Breakdown video. This clip details Ashwin's original proposal and analyzes how Bhuvneshwar's experience could fit into India's long-term World Cup strategy.