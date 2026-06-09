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HomeSportsCricketMohammed Siraj Out Of India's T20I Squads! This Pacer Replaces GT Star For Ireland & England Series

Mohammed Siraj Out Of India's T20I Squads! This Pacer Replaces GT Star For Ireland & England Series

India have made a late change to their T20I squads for the Ireland and England tours, withdrawing veteran fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammed Siraj withdrawn from Ireland, England T20I series.
  • Siraj's rest part of workload management, precautionary measure.
  • Prasidh Krishna replaces Siraj in India's T20I squads.

Mohammed Siraj Ruled Out: India have made a late squad change ahead of their upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England, with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj being withdrawn from both series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development, stating that the decision was taken following consultations between the board's medical team and the national side's management. According to the BCCI, Siraj has been advised to take a period of rest as part of a workload management programme.

The move has been described as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the Gujarat Titans pacer remains fresh and fully fit ahead of a demanding international calendar.

Prasidh Krishna Replaces Siraj

Siraj has been one of India's most heavily utilised fast bowlers across formats in recent years and is expected to play a key role in the team's plans moving forward. However, the management has opted not to risk overburdening him at this moment.

To fill the vacancy, the Men's Selection Committee has drafted in his IPL teammate, Prasidh Krishna. The Karnataka pacer will now join the squad for both the Ireland and England T20I series and will have an opportunity to strengthen his case for a regular spot in India's white-ball setup.

Here's a look at India's updated squad for these T20I series:

Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

The Men in Blue will be led by Shreyas Iyer on these tours, who replaces Suryakumar Yadav in the role.

Also Check: Wicketkeeper Blocks Priyansh Arya's Bat, Sparks Bizarre Run-Out In India A Match

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Mohammed Siraj withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series?

Mohammed Siraj was withdrawn due to a workload management program. He has been advised a period of rest as a precautionary measure.

Who is replacing Mohammed Siraj in the T20I squads?

Prasidh Krishna has been drafted in to replace Mohammed Siraj. He will join the squad for both the Ireland and England T20I series.

Which T20I series will Mohammed Siraj miss?

Mohammed Siraj will miss the T20I assignments against Ireland and England. He was withdrawn from both series.

Who will captain India in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England?

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Men in Blue as captain for these T20I tours, replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Prasidh Krishna Shreyas Iyer GT IPL IND VS ENG
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