Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Siraj withdrawn from Ireland, England T20I series.

Siraj's rest part of workload management, precautionary measure.

Prasidh Krishna replaces Siraj in India's T20I squads.

Mohammed Siraj Ruled Out: India have made a late squad change ahead of their upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England, with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj being withdrawn from both series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development, stating that the decision was taken following consultations between the board's medical team and the national side's management. According to the BCCI, Siraj has been advised to take a period of rest as part of a workload management programme.

The move has been described as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the Gujarat Titans pacer remains fresh and fully fit ahead of a demanding international calendar.

Prasidh Krishna Replaces Siraj

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Prasidh Krishna replaces Mohd. Siraj in #TeamIndia's T20I squads for Ireland & England.



Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme.



More Details 🔽 | #IREvIND | #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/LNPOVVVHq5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2026

Siraj has been one of India's most heavily utilised fast bowlers across formats in recent years and is expected to play a key role in the team's plans moving forward. However, the management has opted not to risk overburdening him at this moment.

To fill the vacancy, the Men's Selection Committee has drafted in his IPL teammate, Prasidh Krishna. The Karnataka pacer will now join the squad for both the Ireland and England T20I series and will have an opportunity to strengthen his case for a regular spot in India's white-ball setup.

Here's a look at India's updated squad for these T20I series:

Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

The Men in Blue will be led by Shreyas Iyer on these tours, who replaces Suryakumar Yadav in the role.

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