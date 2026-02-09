ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full Match Schedule For February 9

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full Match Schedule For February 9

Three matches are lined up at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 9, with Italy, South Africa and more in action. Full schedule and streaming details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is in full swing with exciting first two days of the tournament, and fans hoping for more of the same from the third.

Three more fixtures are set to be played today, February 9, 2026, with a European giant in football taking its first steps on one of cricket's biggest stages.

India, defending champions and firm favorites, yet again, do not play today, but there is plenty of action to still look forward to. With that said, here's a look at the T20 World Cup's full match schedule for today.

T20 World Cup 2026: Italy In Action

Here are all the three T20 World Cup matches and their respective timings for February 9, 2026:

Italy vs Scotland - 11:00 AM IST onwards (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Zimbabwe vs Oman - 3:00 PM IST onwards (SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo)

South Africa vs Canada - 7:00 PM IST onwards (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

The coin toss for all these matches will be conducted half an hour earlier.

T20 World Cup: How To Watch Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream for all ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches on the JioHotstar app and website.

That said, they must note that a valid subscription will be required to watch any of the fixtures online on this platform.

As for television, the Star Sports Network TV channels will air the T20 World Cup 2026 matches live on the scheduled times. Broadcast, however, will begin around a hour before the action kicks off.

Here's a look at the full squads of all teams playing today:

Italy - Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca

Scotland - Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal

Oman - Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Aamir Kaleem

Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

South Africa - Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

Canada - Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is currently in full swing, with exciting matches happening on February 9, 2026.

Which teams are playing on February 9, 2026?

On February 9, 2026, the matches scheduled are Italy vs Scotland, Zimbabwe vs Oman, and South Africa vs Canada.

Where can I watch the live stream of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

In India, you can watch the live stream of all ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches on the JioHotstar app and website. A valid subscription is required.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2026 on television in India?

The T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be aired live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. Broadcasts begin about an hour before the games.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
