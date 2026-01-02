Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHumiliated And Out: Coach's Bitter Exit From Pakistan Cricket

Humiliated And Out: Coach's Bitter Exit From Pakistan Cricket

Speaking during a recent Q&A session on social media, Jason Gillespie explained that his decision was not motivated by the team's on-field performance.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 01:05 PM (IST)

In a series of candid revelations that have sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has detailed the "humiliating" circumstances that led to his abrupt departure as Pakistan’s Test coach.

Gillespie, who took the reins in April 2024, stepped down from his position in December 2024, citing a toxic professional environment and a total lack of communication from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Breaking Point

Speaking during a recent Q&A session on social media, Gillespie explained that his decision was not motivated by the team's on-field performance, but rather by the systemic disrespect he faced behind the scenes.

The "final straw" came when the PCB unilaterally sacked senior assistant coach Tim Nielsen. According to Gillespie, the board took this big step with "zero communication," leaving the head coach completely in the dark regarding his own support staff.

"As head coach, I found this situation completely unacceptable," Gillespie stated. He further revealed that this was just one instance in a pattern of behavior that left him feeling "personally and professionally humiliated."

A Tenure of Highs and Lows

Jason Gillespie's time with Pakistan was a rollercoaster. He inherited a side struggling with consistency and suffered an early setback with a 2-0 home series defeat against Bangladesh.

However, he also oversaw one of Pakistan's most impressive modern achievements: a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against England in October 2024. Despite proving he could adapt tactically to subcontinental conditions, the administrative friction proved too great to overcome.

Contractual Disputes

The fallout has since turned into a legal and financial battle. Gillespie has accused PCB of failing to pay his full dues, while the board has countered by claiming he breached his contract by failing to serve a mandatory four-month notice period.

This public mud-slinging has once again put PCB’s management style under intense scrutiny, as Gillespie joins a growing list of international coaches who have departed the Pakistan setup under acrimonious circumstances.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Jason Gillespie Pakistan Cricket Pakistan
