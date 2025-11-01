Highest Team Total And Biggest Successful Chase In World Cup Final History

The stage is set for 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final, where India will face South Africa on November 2 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.

Before the grand finale, let’s take a look at the teams that hold the records for the highest total and biggest successful run chase in Women's World Cup final history.

Highest total in World Cup Final

Australia owns the record for the highest score (biggest total) in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. The feat came in the 2022 final against England, where they amassed 356/5 in 50 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was the star of the match, smashing a stunning 170 runs, which remains the highest individual score ever in a World Cup final. Australia went on to win the match by 71 runs, clinching their seventh world title.

Biggest successful run chase in World Cup Final

England holds the record for the highest successful run chase in a Women’s World Cup final, achieved during the 2009 tournament at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

New Zealand posted 166 runs before being bowled out in 47.2 overs. England replied confidently, chasing down the target with 167/6 in 46.1 overs to claim the third World Cup title in their history. England have since gone on to win the trophy four times in total.

India’s Historic Semi-Final Chase

In the ongoing 2025 edition, Team India created history in the semi-final by pulling off the highest run chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Facing Australia’s formidable total of 338, powered by Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 and Ellyse Perry’s 77, India produced a stunning reply. Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the innings with an unbeaten 127, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 89 as India reached 341/5 in 48.3 overs, sealing a famous win and booking their spot in the final.

Also on ABP Live | Huge Pay Difference Between India's Men's And Women's Cricketers Revealed