Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's Blunt Response To No-Handshake Controversy Ahead Of IND-PAK Clash

India women’s national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has firmly shut down attempts to drag political narratives into the sporting arena ahead of her team's high-stakes opening match against Pakistan at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Addressing the media on the eve of the blockbuster Group A fixture, Kaur delivered a blunt, laser-focused response to questions regarding whether the "Women in Blue" will extend customary pre-and post-match handshakes to their Pakistani counterparts.

When explicitly asked if Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had handed down structural guidelines concerning matchday pleasantries for this tournament, Kaur refused to validate the media frenzy.

"Well, I think we are here for cricket, and we only talk about cricket," Kaur stated firmly. "Except for cricket, we don't talk about anything, and I don't even think about anything except cricket. Cricket has been our dream from day one, and we only talk about it. For tomorrow's game, we are thinking of it as just another game we are going to play."

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Pakistani Reporter ask to Harmanpreet about Handshake with Pakistani Players

Meanwhile Harmanpreet Kaur 🥶 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/U8cC9D4f9x — TIWARI (@reactionhub094) June 14, 2026

Origin of Handshake Stance

The scrutiny stems from a broader, consistent sporting stance adopted across Indian cricket verticals. Due to prevailing geopolitical tensions, Indian cricket squads - starting with the men's senior team at the Asia Cup last year - have consciously refrained from traditional handshakes with Pakistan.

This code of conduct was subsequently maintained across multiple high-profile events, including the Men's T20 World Cup, the Under-19 World Cup, and various regional development tournaments. Notably, Kaur herself had bypassed the post-match handshake with Pakistani skipper Fatima Sana during an ICC tournament encounter last year.

Navigating High-Voltage Pressure

Harmanpreet Kaur did not shy away from acknowledging the emotional weight that naturally accompanies any India-Pakistan fixture.

Despite India holding a commanding historical advantage - with a 13-3 head-to-head dominance in T20Is and a 6-2 lead specifically within T20 World Cups - she stressed that the team must manage external expectations responsibly.

The veteran skipper reflected on her own evolution in dealing with the unique rivalry:

"Definitely pressure is going to be there. Since I started watching cricket, as a supporter I have felt that pressure, and now that we play it's even more. But we tell each other that it is always better to enjoy these games. Because we are the lucky ones who are picked for this big occasion and we just want to enjoy ourselves on the field."