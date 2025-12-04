Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya's Comeback Causes T20 Venue Switch - Details Inside

Hardik Pandya's Comeback Causes T20 Venue Switch - Details Inside

With the venue shift, Baroda vs Gujarat encounter in India’s premier domestic T20 competition is now expected to draw a record-breaking crowd.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The venue for Baroda vs Gujarat clash in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 has been shifted, and the reason is none other than the massive Hardik Pandya frenzy.

Owing to unprecedented fan turnout and heightened security requirements, the match has now been moved to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Officials revealed that unusually large crowds had gathered outside the team hotel, practice venues, and ticket counters - far beyond what is typically seen for domestic fixtures. Organizers believe this surge in footfall is entirely due to the excitement surrounding Hardik Pandya's appearance in the tournament.

A senior official told IANS, “The enthusiasm for Hardik Pandya is unbelievable. Fan turnout, enquiries, and crowd movement exceeded our projections by a huge margin. To ensure safety and smooth match operations, we decided to shift the match to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.”

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which regularly hosts IPL and international games, was chosen for its superior security setup and large seating capacity - ideal for handling the unexpected crowd size.

Over the past two days, Hyderabad has witnessed an atmosphere reminiscent of IPL. Fans have been gathering outside practice sessions with posters and banners, long queues have formed for tickets, and social media has been buzzing with excitement. The energy in the city is being attributed completely to Hardik Pandya’s presence in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

With the venue shift, the Baroda vs Gujarat encounter in India’s premier domestic T20 competition is now expected to draw a record-breaking crowd.

Hardik sustained a left quadriceps injury during India’s Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in September 2025. The setback forced him to miss India’s white-ball series against Australia as well as the ongoing ODI series in South Africa.

Also on ABP Live | Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc Hits Historic Landmark For 26th Time In Ashes

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Virat Kohli's 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Gesture At Raipur vs Temba Bavuma Goes Viral

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Syed Mushtaq Ali Hardik Pandya News Hardik Pandya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget