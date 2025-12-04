Hardik Pandya's Comeback Causes T20 Venue Switch - Details Inside

The venue for Baroda vs Gujarat clash in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 has been shifted, and the reason is none other than the massive Hardik Pandya frenzy.

Owing to unprecedented fan turnout and heightened security requirements, the match has now been moved to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Officials revealed that unusually large crowds had gathered outside the team hotel, practice venues, and ticket counters - far beyond what is typically seen for domestic fixtures. Organizers believe this surge in footfall is entirely due to the excitement surrounding Hardik Pandya's appearance in the tournament.

A senior official told IANS, “The enthusiasm for Hardik Pandya is unbelievable. Fan turnout, enquiries, and crowd movement exceeded our projections by a huge margin. To ensure safety and smooth match operations, we decided to shift the match to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.”

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which regularly hosts IPL and international games, was chosen for its superior security setup and large seating capacity - ideal for handling the unexpected crowd size.

Over the past two days, Hyderabad has witnessed an atmosphere reminiscent of IPL. Fans have been gathering outside practice sessions with posters and banners, long queues have formed for tickets, and social media has been buzzing with excitement. The energy in the city is being attributed completely to Hardik Pandya’s presence in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

With the venue shift, the Baroda vs Gujarat encounter in India’s premier domestic T20 competition is now expected to draw a record-breaking crowd.

Hardik sustained a left quadriceps injury during India’s Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in September 2025. The setback forced him to miss India’s white-ball series against Australia as well as the ongoing ODI series in South Africa.

