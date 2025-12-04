Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc Hits Historic Landmark For 26th Time In Ashes

Australia's left-arm bowling star Mitchell Starc carried his outstanding Perth form straight into the second Ashes Test, once again striking early and rewriting the record books.

The left-arm pacer produced another trademark first-over breakthrough, a feat he has now achieved more often than any bowler in Test history.

After removing Zak Crawley in the opening over at Perth, Starc repeated the script during the second Ashes Test at Gabba by dismissing Ben Duckett in the very first over of England’s innings.

26 First-Over Wickets in Test Cricket

Mitchell Starc’s latest strike takes his tally to an incredible 26 wickets in the first over of a Test innings - most by any bowler in the format.

His run began with the dismissal of India's Murali Vijay during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar series, and since then, he has consistently terrorised top-order batters across conditions and continents.

Starc Shines Again in Pink-Ball Test

With his latest milestone, Mitchell Starc has become the most successful left-arm bowler in Test cricket history. The veteran now has 415 Test wickets, surpassing the legendary Wasim Akram, who finished his career with 414 wickets. This landmark cements Starc’s place among the game’s greatest fast bowlers and highlights his remarkable consistency across formats and conditions.

The ongoing day-night Test at the Gabba highlighted Mitchell Starc's dominance with the pink ball. He also became the first bowler in the world to claim 20 wickets against a single opponent in pink-ball Tests, accomplishing the milestone in just six innings.

Across 102 Test matches, Mitchell Starc has taken 415 wickets - a testament to his longevity, pace, and match-winning ability, especially under lights and with a brand-new ball in hand.

