Free Live Streaming Details For India vs Australia 5th T20I

HomeSportsCricketFree Live Streaming Details For India vs Australia 5th T20I

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
IND vs AUS 5th T20I live streaming: The fifth and final T20I of India vs Australia series will be played today, Saturday, November 8, at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.

India currently leads the five-match series 2–1, having bounced back strongly under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy after losing the second game. The opening match was washed out due to rain, but India sealed victories in the third and fourth encounters to gain control of the series.

With a win in Brisbane, Team India will aim to clinch the series 3–1 and cap off a successful tour, while Australia will look to level things at 2–2. The hosts have already won the ODI series 2–1, so India will be eager to settle the score by taking the T20I honours.

Match Timing and Venue

Match: India vs Australia, 5th T20I

Date: Saturday, November 8

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Toss: 1:15 PM IST

How to Watch IND vs AUS Match for Free

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia 5th T20I live for free on DD Sports, which will telecast the game on TV. Those with access to the Star Sports Network can also catch the action live, though it requires a paid subscription.

IND vs AUS 5th T20 Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 5th T20I will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Viewers can enjoy uninterrupted coverage and in-depth match highlights on the platform.

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana.

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
