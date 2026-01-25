Rohit Sharma And Harmanpreet Kaur Honoured With Padma Shri

Padma Awards: On January 25, 2026, Ministry of Home Affairs unveiled the prestigious list of 131 Padma Award recipients. A total of nine sportspersons have been honored this year for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

Cricket Stars: Rohit Sharma & Harmanpreet Kaur

The cricketing world celebrated two major milestones:

Rohit Sharma: The former Indian captain and 2024 T20 World Cup winner has been conferred with the Padma Shri. His leadership and explosive batting have been central to India’s dominance in the shorter formats over the last decade.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The trailblazing captain of the Indian women’s team also received Padma Shri. Kaur recently etched her name in history by leading India to its first-ever Women’s World Cup title in 2025.

Top Honoree: Vijay Amritraj

Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj stands out as the sole sportsperson to receive Padma Bhushan in 2026. This recognition highlights his unparalleled legacy in Indian tennis and his continued influence as a global sports ambassador.

Complete List of Sportspersons Awarded (2026)

Padma Bhushan: Vijay Amritraj - Tennis

Padma Shri: Rohit Sharma - Cricket

Padma Shri: Harmanpreet Kaur - Cricket

Padma Shri: Praveen Kumar - Para-Athletics (High Jump)

Padma Shri: Savita Punia - Hockey (Goalkeeper)

Padma Shri: Baldev Singh - Sports Coaching / Development

Padma Shri: Bhagwandas Raikwar - Sports Contribution (Unsung Hero)

Padma Shri: K Pajanivel - Sports Development

Padma Shri: Vladimer Mestvirishvili - Wrestling Coaching

Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in Republic of India, trailing only Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan. Established in 1954, it is announced annually on the eve of Republic Day to celebrate citizens who have made big impacts through their work.

Why is it Awarded?

The primary objective of the Padma Shri is to recognize "distinguished service" in any field. Unlike many awards that focus solely on professional success, the Padma Shri requires an element of public service. It is often described as a reward for "excellence plus"- meaning the recipient has not only mastered their craft but has also contributed to the betterment of society or the nation.