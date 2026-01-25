Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPadma Awards 2026: Dharmendra Gets Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Check Complete List

Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra Gets Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Check Complete List

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 06:11 PM (IST)

Veteran Hindi film icon Dharmendra has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, India’s second-highest civilian honour, as part of the Padma Awards 2026, announced on the eve of Republic Day. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs,Dharmendra has been recognised in the Art category, with Maharashtra listed as his state. The award acknowledges his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than six decades, during which he emerged as one of Bollywood’s most enduring stars and a defining face of popular Hindi films 

Padma Vibhushan

  1. Dharmendra Singh Deol (Art Maharashtra-posthumous)
  2. K T Thomas (Public Affairs, Kerala)
  3. N Rajam (Art, Uttar Pradesh)
  4. P Narayanan (Literature and Education, Kerala)
  5. V S Achuthanandhan (Public Affairs, Kerala-posthumous)

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, and are presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually in March or April.

For 2026, the President has approved a total of 131 Padma Awards, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri, with 16 posthumous honours across categories 

Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan places him among the country’s most celebrated cultural figures, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema and recognising a legacy built on iconic performances, mass appeal and lasting influence

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
India
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget