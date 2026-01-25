Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra Gets Padma Vibhushan Posthumously; Check Complete List

Veteran Hindi film icon Dharmendra has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, India’s second-highest civilian honour, as part of the Padma Awards 2026, announced on the eve of Republic Day. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs,Dharmendra has been recognised in the Art category, with Maharashtra listed as his state. The award acknowledges his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than six decades, during which he emerged as one of Bollywood’s most enduring stars and a defining face of popular Hindi films

Padma Vibhushan

Dharmendra Singh Deol (Art Maharashtra-posthumous) K T Thomas (Public Affairs, Kerala) N Rajam (Art, Uttar Pradesh) P Narayanan (Literature and Education, Kerala) V S Achuthanandhan (Public Affairs, Kerala-posthumous)

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, and are presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually in March or April.

For 2026, the President has approved a total of 131 Padma Awards, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri, with 16 posthumous honours across categories

Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan places him among the country’s most celebrated cultural figures, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema and recognising a legacy built on iconic performances, mass appeal and lasting influence