Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Gehu Bechke Aaya Hu': Fan Breaks Down As IND-SA 4th T20 Called Off Due To Fog In Lucknow - Watch

'Gehu Bechke Aaya Hu': Fan Breaks Down As IND-SA 4th T20 Called Off Due To Fog In Lucknow - Watch

Fog in Lucknow forced officials to call off IND vs SA 4th T20I match without a ball being bowled.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a sport where passion often borders on the surreal, a viral video from the recently abandoned fourth T20 international between India and South Africa has captured the heartbreak of "common man" cricket fan.

As thick fog rolled into Lucknow's Ekana stadium, forcing officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled, one fan’s emotional outburst became the face of a million disappointed spectators.

The video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows a distraught supporter crying out, "Teen bora Gehu bechke aaya hu" (I sold my wheat crop to come here).

Watch Video

'Tickets and reimbursement are irrelevant'

India currently leads the five-match T20 series against South Africa 2-1. The fourth T20, scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, faced a long delay as the umpires waited for two and a half hours. With conditions showing no improvement, the match was eventually called off.

The cut-off time for a minimum five-over game was 9:46 PM, but the umpires made the final decision 16 minutes before the deadline. Fog is common in northern India during winter, particularly in the mornings and evenings, and the fourth T20 fell victim to this seasonal weather.

Weather in Lucknow was clear earlier in the day, but a thick layer of fog rolled in as match time approached. The heavy fog has also impacted daily life, with schools for classes 1 to 12 now starting at 9 AM to accommodate the low visibility conditions.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 11:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA SA VS IND IND Vs SA 4th T20I Fog Lucknow Stadium IND Vs SA T20 Fog
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Heading To Delhi? These Vehicles Are Now Banned From Entry-Check The New Rules
Heading To Delhi? These Vehicles Are Now Banned From Entry-Check The New Rules
States
Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
India
‘Belong To The Nation, Not A Family’: Centre Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Nehru Papers Row
‘Belong To The Nation, Not A Family’: Centre Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Nehru Papers Row
Cricket
IND vs SA 4th T20I: Match Abandoned In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog
IND vs SA 4th T20I: Match Abandoned In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget