Mohammad Shami's absence from the Indian national team has been a topic of major discussion of late.

The veteran fast bowler hasn't played for the Men in Blue since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in March. While he was dealing with an injury early on, he has returned to the field in the domestic circle.

In fact, Shami has had an impressive record in the Ranji Trophy matches he has played in this season so far.

Now, India's former captain, Sourav Ganguly, has backed the player and even gone on to say that he should play all formats for India.

Sourav Ganguly Praises Mohammad Shami

Here's what Sourav Ganguly said about Shami's exclusion from the Indian national team in recent times, as per PTI:

"Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit and we saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches, where he's won Bengal on his own. I'm sure the selectors are watching and there is a communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it’s the Mohammad Shami we know of."

"So, I really don't see any reason why he can’t keep playing Test matches, One-day cricket and T20 cricket for India. Because that skill is enormous," Ganguly added.

Sourav Ganguly captained India from 2000 to 2005, leading them to a World Cup final in 2003, and a finish as joint-winners in the 2002 Champions Trophy.

He currently serves as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the state for which Shami represents in Ranji Trophy. He has played three matches in this season and taken 15 wickets, which is quite impressive.

However, this still didn't earn him a call-up to the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series agains South Africa, which has left quite a few puzzled.