Delhi Police Bust Illegal IPL 2026 Ticket Racket In Major Raid

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has found itself in the middle of a major controversy as reports of large-scale black marketing and ticket fraud at the Arun Jaitley Stadium surfaced during the IPL 2026 season.

As per reported by Jagran, a series of high-profile allegations and police actions have cast a shadow over IPL 2026 matches in Delhi, with authorities investigating a sophisticated racket involving duplicate tickets and exorbitant "black market" pricing.

Explosive Allegations by DDCA Director

As per the report, the controversy gained traction after a formal complaint was filed with the Delhi Police. The complaint alleged a "complete breakdown of internal controls" after guests were denied entry to a hospitality box. The complaint reportedly states that valid physical tickets were being used by "unauthorized individuals."

🚨 DDCA में पास बेचने का बड़ा खुलासा! 🚨

अरुण जेटली स्टेडियम के पास पेट्रोल पंप पर दिल्ली पुलिस की रेड में 34 कॉम्प्लिमेंट्री और 20 प्राइज टिकट बरामद! 🎟️

IPL टिकटों की ब्लैक मार्केटिंग का खेल यहीं से चल रहा था, और इसमें DDCA के कुछ कर्मचारियों के शामिल होने की बात सामने आ रही है!… — Pintu Singh (@pintusi11376418) May 9, 2026

The situation can be seen as a massive security breach, suggesting potential collusion between stadium staff and those using duplicate passes.

Delhi Police Crackdown

Following reports of fans being swindled, Delhi Police have intensified their surveillance around Arun Jaitley stadium.

Scammers have been reportedly selling "hospitality" and "VIP" tickets at 5x to 10x their face value. In some cases, these tickets were high-quality duplicates that managed to bypass initial security layers.

Authorities have detained several individuals caught selling tickets in the stadium's vicinity. Similar crackdowns have been mirrored in other cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where gangs used forged VIP recommendation letters to procure bulk tickets.

Genuine cricket enthusiasts have been the primary victims. Many fans who purchased tickets through unofficial channels arrived at the gates only to find their barcodes invalid, leading to heated arguments with security and a heavy police presence at Gate 2 and Gate 3 of the stadium.