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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Star Deepti Sharma Creates ODI History With Explosive Ton

India Star Deepti Sharma Creates ODI History With Explosive Ton

Deepti Sharma made history against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten ODI century, joining Harmanpreet Kaur in a record partnership that powered India to a formidable total.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepti's unbeaten 106 is first century from No. 6.
  • Her 153-run record partnership stabilized innings with Harmanpreet.
  • Both scored centuries, guiding India to 328 total.

Deepti Sharma delivered a landmark performance for India, producing an unbeaten century against Zimbabwe at a time when the hosts found themselves under pressure during their innings at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. With wickets falling at regular intervals, India needed a substantial contribution to build a competitive total. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur provided stability, but Deepti’s arrival transformed the innings and gave the home side a major boost.

The all-rounder finished on 106 not out from 86 deliveries, becoming the first Indian woman to register an ODI century while batting at No. 6 or lower.

Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Rewrite India’s Record Books

The defining moment of India’s innings was the partnership between Harmanpreet and Deepti.

The duo combined for 153 runs, setting a new Indian women’s ODI record for the highest partnership for the fifth wicket or any lower position.

Their innings also helped India cross the 300-run mark in an innings that featured centuries from both Harmanpreet and Deepti, alongside a half-century from Pratika Rawat.

Read More: MS Dhoni’s Wake-Up Call for Gen Z: Everyday Habits That Could Hurt Health

Harmanpreet eventually departed after making 126, leaving Deepti to carry on and complete her century.

The captain’s commanding knock laid the foundation, while Deepti ensured India finished strongly despite the earlier setbacks.

Deepti Joins Elite Company With Maiden No. 6 ODI Ton

Deepti’s 106-run effort was not just significant for its impact on the match. It also placed her in a unique position in Indian women’s cricket history, as no Indian woman had previously scored an ODI hundred from No. 6 or below.

India finished their innings on 328, with Pratika Rawat’s half-century adding further value to the total.

The performance gave the team a strong platform after a difficult phase in the batting innings.

Although Deepti’s century was among the quicker ODI hundreds by an Indian woman, the national record for the fastest remains with Smriti Mandhana, who struck a 50-ball century against Australia in Delhi in 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Deepti Sharma set with her century?

Deepti Sharma became the first Indian woman to score an ODI century while batting at No. 6 or lower. She finished unbeaten on 106 runs from 86 deliveries.

What new record did Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur achieve together?

Their 153-run partnership set a new Indian women's ODI record. It was for the highest partnership for the fifth wicket or any lower position.

What was India's final score in the innings?

India finished their innings with 328 runs. Centuries by Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, plus a half-century from Pratika Rawat, contributed significantly.

Which Indian players scored centuries in this match?

Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 runs from 86 balls. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also made a century, scoring 126 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Harmanpreet Kaur
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