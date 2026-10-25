India Star Deepti Sharma Creates ODI History With Explosive Ton

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepti's unbeaten 106 is first century from No. 6.

Her 153-run record partnership stabilized innings with Harmanpreet.

Both scored centuries, guiding India to 328 total.

Deepti Sharma delivered a landmark performance for India, producing an unbeaten century against Zimbabwe at a time when the hosts found themselves under pressure during their innings at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. With wickets falling at regular intervals, India needed a substantial contribution to build a competitive total. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur provided stability, but Deepti’s arrival transformed the innings and gave the home side a major boost.

The all-rounder finished on 106 not out from 86 deliveries, becoming the first Indian woman to register an ODI century while batting at No. 6 or lower.

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The defining moment of India’s innings was the partnership between Harmanpreet and Deepti.

The duo combined for 153 runs, setting a new Indian women’s ODI record for the highest partnership for the fifth wicket or any lower position.

Their innings also helped India cross the 300-run mark in an innings that featured centuries from both Harmanpreet and Deepti, alongside a half-century from Pratika Rawat.

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Harmanpreet eventually departed after making 126, leaving Deepti to carry on and complete her century.

The captain’s commanding knock laid the foundation, while Deepti ensured India finished strongly despite the earlier setbacks.

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Deepti’s 106-run effort was not just significant for its impact on the match. It also placed her in a unique position in Indian women’s cricket history, as no Indian woman had previously scored an ODI hundred from No. 6 or below.

India finished their innings on 328, with Pratika Rawat’s half-century adding further value to the total.

The performance gave the team a strong platform after a difficult phase in the batting innings.

Although Deepti’s century was among the quicker ODI hundreds by an Indian woman, the national record for the fastest remains with Smriti Mandhana, who struck a 50-ball century against Australia in Delhi in 2025.