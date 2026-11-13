ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldGadi Eisenkot Promises Stable Israeli Government, Targets Netanyahu Over ‘Arbitrary Action’

Gadi Eisenkot Promises Stable Israeli Government, Targets Netanyahu Over ‘Arbitrary Action’

Amid Israel’s government formation efforts, Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot called for “serious, mature politics”, prioritising security, democratic reforms and inclusion of all citizens.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eisenkot vowed mature politics, prioritizing national security for all.
  • He is forming a stable government, repealing anti-democratic laws.
  • Eisenkot condemned Netanyahu's tenure, criticizing arbitrary actions and racism.

Amid political activity over the formation of a new government in Israel, Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot has issued a message to the country, saying that “serious and mature politics” is returning to Israel.

Eisenkot criticised outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure and outlined his position on government formation, national security and bringing all sections of society together. He also warned government departments that negligence would not be tolerated. He presented his position in five key points.

National security, strict monitoring

Eisenkot said he met outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military secretary. He stressed that close monitoring of security and the internal situation was essential during the sensitive period of government formation and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.

He said Israel’s security was his top priority and should never be used for political gain.

Efforts to form an emergency government

Eisenkot said that after receiving the mandate from the president to form the government, he was in talks with parliamentary parties and lawmakers who agreed with his four principles.

“I am talking to all parliamentary parties and lawmakers who agree with my four principles. This is not just rhetoric, but an effort to form a stable and public-interest government,” he said.

He added that talks with potential allies were making positive progress and that Israel’s interests remained at the centre of the process.

‘Days of arbitrary action are over’

Eisenkot said the House, Foreign Affairs, Defence and Finance committees of the 26th Knesset had been formed within the first three days.

He said the legislative process had also begun to establish a state commission of inquiry and repeal laws that harm democracy.

Taking a swipe at the Netanyahu government, Eisenkot said the “days of arbitrary action are over”. He said there would be no disrespect towards families of fallen soldiers in parliament and no misuse of power.

Eisenkot backs Elisaf Peretz

Eisenkot said he had known the Peretz family personally and closely for nearly 30 years. He said his meetings with the family had taken place under extremely painful circumstances but described them as an example of deep love for the country and its people.

“I have known Elisaf since he was 12 years old,” Eisenkot said, adding that he was happy that Elisaf had decided to join the Yashar party and work to restore dignity to public service and parliament.

He also expressed his support for Miriam Peretz and said he had complete faith in Elisaf and his decisions.

Condemns social media campaign against Yashar lawmakers

Eisenkot strongly condemned what he described as a toxic and insulting social media campaign targeting Yashar lawmakers and families of fallen soldiers.

He said criticism was welcome but there was no place for threats or incitement. He added that such campaigns would not stop his political efforts.

Who is Miriam Peretz?

Miriam Peretz is a well-known Israeli educator and social activist who received the country’s highest honour, the Israel Prize, in 2018. She was also a presidential candidate in 2021.

Her two sons, Uriel and Eliraz, were killed while serving in the Israeli military — Uriel in Lebanon in 1998 and Eliraz in Gaza in 2010.

Her surviving son, Elisaf Peretz, is a social activist. He recently joined Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and became a member of the Israeli parliament.

Eisenkot targets Netanyahu over Arab citizens

On the issue of Arab citizens, who account for 21 per cent of Israel’s total population, Eisenkot criticised outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his associates.

He alleged that a racist and violent atmosphere had been created against Arab citizens for political gain from the beginning of the election campaign.

Eisenkot said Israel’s prime minister represents all citizens. He said pushing the Arab community to the margins and defaming an entire section of society was an anti-national act that he would not tolerate at any cost.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Gadi Eisenkot involved in forming a new government?

Yes, he is holding talks with parliamentary parties and lawmakers agreeing with his principles. He aims to form a stable, public-interest government, with positive progress reported.

What is Gadi Eisenkot's stance on national security?

Eisenkot considers Israel's security his top priority and insists it should never be used for political gain. He also warned against negligence in government departments concerning security.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 13 Nov 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Netanyahu Gadi Eisenkot
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mossad Chief Heads To Washington As Netanyahu Pushes Trump To Resume Strikes On Iran
Mossad Chief Heads To Washington As Netanyahu Pushes Trump To Resume Iran Strikes
World
OPINION | Dhaka's Dangerous Stalemate
OPINION | Dhaka's Dangerous Stalemate
World
US Seizes North Korean Hackers' Cloud Infrastructure In $400 Million Crypto Scam, Targets Binance Loot
US Seizes North Korean Hackers' Cloud Infrastructure In $400 Million Crypto Scam
World
Pete Hegseth Awards Soldier Who Reprimanded Him For Laughing At Tomb Of Unknown Soldier
Pete Hegseth Awards Soldier Who Reprimanded Him For Laughing At Tomb Of Unknown Soldier
Advertisement

Videos

UP Political News: BJP Holds High-Level Meeting in Lucknow Over Voter List Revision, Amit Shah's UP Tour Soon
Karnataka News: PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Takes a Ride With CM DK Shivakumar
UP Political News: SP Targets Third Front, Calls Owaisi and Azad BJP's B-Team
BJP Strategy: Major Voter Revision Meeting Begins in Lucknow Ahead of UP Elections
Chhath Puja Row: Sanjay Nirupam Slams Thackeray Brothers Over Bhojpuri Songs Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget