Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eisenkot vowed mature politics, prioritizing national security for all.

He is forming a stable government, repealing anti-democratic laws.

Eisenkot condemned Netanyahu's tenure, criticizing arbitrary actions and racism.

Amid political activity over the formation of a new government in Israel, Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot has issued a message to the country, saying that “serious and mature politics” is returning to Israel.

Eisenkot criticised outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure and outlined his position on government formation, national security and bringing all sections of society together. He also warned government departments that negligence would not be tolerated. He presented his position in five key points.

National security, strict monitoring

Eisenkot said he met outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military secretary. He stressed that close monitoring of security and the internal situation was essential during the sensitive period of government formation and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.

He said Israel’s security was his top priority and should never be used for political gain.

Efforts to form an emergency government

Eisenkot said that after receiving the mandate from the president to form the government, he was in talks with parliamentary parties and lawmakers who agreed with his four principles.

“I am talking to all parliamentary parties and lawmakers who agree with my four principles. This is not just rhetoric, but an effort to form a stable and public-interest government,” he said.

He added that talks with potential allies were making positive progress and that Israel’s interests remained at the centre of the process.

‘Days of arbitrary action are over’

Eisenkot said the House, Foreign Affairs, Defence and Finance committees of the 26th Knesset had been formed within the first three days.

He said the legislative process had also begun to establish a state commission of inquiry and repeal laws that harm democracy.

Taking a swipe at the Netanyahu government, Eisenkot said the “days of arbitrary action are over”. He said there would be no disrespect towards families of fallen soldiers in parliament and no misuse of power.

Eisenkot backs Elisaf Peretz

Eisenkot said he had known the Peretz family personally and closely for nearly 30 years. He said his meetings with the family had taken place under extremely painful circumstances but described them as an example of deep love for the country and its people.

“I have known Elisaf since he was 12 years old,” Eisenkot said, adding that he was happy that Elisaf had decided to join the Yashar party and work to restore dignity to public service and parliament.

He also expressed his support for Miriam Peretz and said he had complete faith in Elisaf and his decisions.

Condemns social media campaign against Yashar lawmakers

Eisenkot strongly condemned what he described as a toxic and insulting social media campaign targeting Yashar lawmakers and families of fallen soldiers.

He said criticism was welcome but there was no place for threats or incitement. He added that such campaigns would not stop his political efforts.

Who is Miriam Peretz?

Miriam Peretz is a well-known Israeli educator and social activist who received the country’s highest honour, the Israel Prize, in 2018. She was also a presidential candidate in 2021.

Her two sons, Uriel and Eliraz, were killed while serving in the Israeli military — Uriel in Lebanon in 1998 and Eliraz in Gaza in 2010.

Her surviving son, Elisaf Peretz, is a social activist. He recently joined Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and became a member of the Israeli parliament.

Eisenkot targets Netanyahu over Arab citizens

On the issue of Arab citizens, who account for 21 per cent of Israel’s total population, Eisenkot criticised outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his associates.

He alleged that a racist and violent atmosphere had been created against Arab citizens for political gain from the beginning of the election campaign.

Eisenkot said Israel’s prime minister represents all citizens. He said pushing the Arab community to the margins and defaming an entire section of society was an anti-national act that he would not tolerate at any cost.