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English NewsSportsCricket'It's A Concern': Gautam Gambhir Sounds Alarm After Kohli, Rohit & Iyer Ducks In India's Big Loss

'It's A Concern': Gautam Gambhir Sounds Alarm After Kohli, Rohit & Iyer Ducks In India's Big Loss

India's heavy defeat against New Zealand has raised fresh questions about the batting unit, and head coach Gautam Gambhir has made his concerns clear.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India suffered a crushing 244-run loss, bowled out for 89.
  • Coach Gambhir expressed serious concern over the team's repeated batting failures.
  • He emphasized batsmen must adapt better to challenging international conditions.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir did not hide his disappointment after the team's crushing 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI. With India bowled out for just 89 while chasing 334, the batting collapse has become a major talking point ahead of the series decider. The defeat reduced India's advantage to 2-1, leaving New Zealand with an opportunity to level the series in the final match. India's troubles began immediately, as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer all fell for ducks in the opening over, leaving the visitors at 0/3.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir admitted that the repeated batting failures were a serious concern. 

Gambhir Says India's Batting Failures A Major Concern

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that the New Zealand bowlers had made effective use of the conditions, but felt India's battsmen should have handled the challenge better.

"I don’t go into technicality. There wasn’t a lot of deviation, its job of batter to negate movement. More than seam, areas and length created problems for us. We got stuck into the crease,"

Read More: Australia Pacer Creates History On Debut! Mahli Beardman Tears Through England In Record-Breaking Spell

The India coach also stressed that international batsmen should be capable of dealing with challenging deliveries.

"There are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket. Matt Henry bowled in good areas but we should be able to negate that. You are always concerned when you get bundled out for 90 odd. These are conditions close to World Cup. Even previous game we lost seven wickets, it's a concern,"

Gambhir Wants India To Adapt Before Series Decider

Gambhir highlighted that India's batting had also struggled in the previous match, when seven wickets fell for just 111 runs.

He wants the team to improve both mentally and technically before the final ODI.

"Even last game we were 7 down for 111 it is a bit of concern. We need to be mentally, skill wise ready. 35-40/0 is fine in conditions like these. We have experience and can hopefully adapt in the last game,"

India now face a crucial opportunity to address those shortcomings and prevent New Zealand from drawing the series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand?

India suffered a crushing 244-run defeat, being bowled out for just 89 while chasing 334. This loss reduced India's series advantage to 2-1.

What is India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's main concern after the match?

Gautam Gambhir expressed serious concern over the team's repeated batting failures. He noted being bundled out for 90-odd runs and the loss of seven wickets for 111 in the previous game as major issues.

What did Gautam Gambhir say about the New Zealand bowlers' performance?

Gambhir acknowledged the New Zealand bowlers made effective use of the conditions, particularly their areas and length. However, he believes international batsmen should be capable of negating such challenges, stating there are no unplayable deliveries.

What was the immediate problem for India's batting in the fourth ODI?

India's batting troubles began instantly as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and captain Shreyas Iyer all fell for ducks in the opening over, leaving the team at 0/3.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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