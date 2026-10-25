MS Dhoni’s Wake-Up Call For Gen Z: Everyday Habits That Could Hurt Health

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni warns Gen Z on changing health and eating.

Reduced physical activity and carb-rich diets are concerns.

He urges youth to prioritize diet and regular exercise.

Dhoni Advice To Gen Z: Former India skipper MS Dhoni has highlighted a growing concern among younger Indians, warning that changing routines and eating patterns could take a toll on their health over time. Speaking at an event with lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, Dhoni urged Gen Z and Gen Alpha to pay closer attention to physical activity and food choices. Akhtar offered a different perspective on generational differences, arguing that today’s youth display stronger moral values in some respects than older generations did.

He also suggested that elders should be willing to learn from younger people rather than assume they are always right.

Dhoni Explains Why Modern Lifestyle Is A Health Concern

MS Dhoni & Javed Akhtar's advice for Gen-Z and Millennials https://t.co/enjEKxMGTx — 𝗦💛 (@mostlydhoni78) October 24, 2026

Dhoni pointed to India’s traditional carbohydrate-heavy diet, explaining that it developed alongside lifestyles involving more physical labour.

As everyday routines become less active, he believes the same eating habits may no longer suit many people.

"I feel it's their own health. So if you see the food culture that is present in India. If you see our food culture it depends on where you come from and it is still a carbohydrate rich food."

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"The reason was that because of the daily life that we had in that daily routine the physical hard work was on the higher side."

Now the same food has been transferred to the newer generation but the physical activity that used to be earlier has gone down drastically."

MS Dhoni Flags Fast Food, Sugary Treats & Inactivity

The former captain also described how convenient transport and desk-based jobs have reduced opportunities to move throughout the day.

Meanwhile, fast food has become far more widespread than when he was growing up.

"You know, the moment you step out of your house or your flat you will get an auto or an Uber immediately. So you are basically getting down and sitting on a vehicle, going to your work, sitting on the desk, coming down again. So that physical activity has gone down drastically. Second, when we were growing up, the fast food culture had just arrived in India but now it is in its prime."

He also cautioned against excessive consumption of sugary and fried foods, particularly for people who exercise very little.

"So now again sugary food and fried food, these are two things which are not very good for you or not good for you especially if you are not physically active. So, now a small segment of our society has become fitness oriented. But we will not talk about small segments, we will talk about the majority,"

Dhoni’s message centred on making movement and healthier eating regular parts of everyday life, rather than treating fitness as a concern for only a small section of society.