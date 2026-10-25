MS Dhoni warned that changing routines and eating patterns could negatively impact the health of Gen Z and Gen Alpha over time. He urged them to pay closer attention to physical activity and food choices.
MS Dhoni’s Wake-Up Call For Gen Z: Everyday Habits That Could Hurt Health
MS Dhoni has a pointed message for Gen Z and Gen Alpha about modern routines, changing food habits and the health risks that could emerge if inactivity continues.
- MS Dhoni warns Gen Z on changing health and eating.
- Reduced physical activity and carb-rich diets are concerns.
- He urges youth to prioritize diet and regular exercise.
Dhoni Advice To Gen Z: Former India skipper MS Dhoni has highlighted a growing concern among younger Indians, warning that changing routines and eating patterns could take a toll on their health over time. Speaking at an event with lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, Dhoni urged Gen Z and Gen Alpha to pay closer attention to physical activity and food choices. Akhtar offered a different perspective on generational differences, arguing that today’s youth display stronger moral values in some respects than older generations did.
He also suggested that elders should be willing to learn from younger people rather than assume they are always right.
Dhoni Explains Why Modern Lifestyle Is A Health Concern
MS Dhoni & Javed Akhtar's advice for Gen-Z and Millennials https://t.co/enjEKxMGTx— 𝗦💛 (@mostlydhoni78) October 24, 2026
Dhoni pointed to India’s traditional carbohydrate-heavy diet, explaining that it developed alongside lifestyles involving more physical labour.
As everyday routines become less active, he believes the same eating habits may no longer suit many people.
"I feel it's their own health. So if you see the food culture that is present in India. If you see our food culture it depends on where you come from and it is still a carbohydrate rich food."
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"The reason was that because of the daily life that we had in that daily routine the physical hard work was on the higher side."
Now the same food has been transferred to the newer generation but the physical activity that used to be earlier has gone down drastically."
MS Dhoni Flags Fast Food, Sugary Treats & Inactivity
The former captain also described how convenient transport and desk-based jobs have reduced opportunities to move throughout the day.
Meanwhile, fast food has become far more widespread than when he was growing up.
"You know, the moment you step out of your house or your flat you will get an auto or an Uber immediately. So you are basically getting down and sitting on a vehicle, going to your work, sitting on the desk, coming down again. So that physical activity has gone down drastically. Second, when we were growing up, the fast food culture had just arrived in India but now it is in its prime."
He also cautioned against excessive consumption of sugary and fried foods, particularly for people who exercise very little.
"So now again sugary food and fried food, these are two things which are not very good for you or not good for you especially if you are not physically active. So, now a small segment of our society has become fitness oriented. But we will not talk about small segments, we will talk about the majority,"
Dhoni’s message centred on making movement and healthier eating regular parts of everyday life, rather than treating fitness as a concern for only a small section of society.
Frequently Asked Questions
What health concerns has MS Dhoni highlighted for younger generations?
Why does MS Dhoni believe traditional Indian diets are no longer suitable for many people?
Dhoni explained that India's traditional carbohydrate-heavy diet developed alongside more physical labor. As daily routines become less active, these same eating habits no longer suit many people.
What factors does MS Dhoni identify as reducing physical activity in modern life?
Dhoni pointed to convenient transport like autos and Ubers, and desk-based jobs, which significantly reduce opportunities for movement throughout the day.
What types of food does MS Dhoni caution against?
Dhoni cautioned against excessive consumption of sugary and fried foods. He stressed these are particularly harmful for individuals who exercise very little.