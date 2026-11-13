India was bowled out for just 89 runs in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. They suffered a significant 244-run defeat in that match.
India All Out For 89, But Their Top 5 Lowest ODI Scores Are Worse
India's batting collapse against New Zealand resulted in a historic defeat, placing the visitors among the lowest totals and biggest losses in their ODI history.
- New Zealand scored 333 runs; Will Young top-scored (125).
- India collapsed to 0/3 in first over, chasing 334.
- India bundled for 89, losing by a record 244 runs.
India Lowest ODI Scores: India were bundled out for just 89 runs in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, suffering a crushing 244-run defeat. Yet, despite the batting disaster, the total did not make it into India's five lowest scores in ODI cricket history. It was, instead, the sixth-lowest total recorded by the team in the format. Chasing 334, India had no answer to New Zealand's bowling attack. Matt Henry produced a sensational opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks. The early collapse left India reeling at 0/3.
India's Five Lowest ODI Totals
Here are the five occasions when India were dismissed for even fewer runs than their 89-run effort against New Zealand:
India vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah): 54, October 29, 2000
India vs Australia (Sydney): 63, January 8, 1981
India vs Sri Lanka (Kanpur): 78, December 24, 1986
India vs Pakistan (Sialkot): 79, October 13, 1978
India vs New Zealand (Dambulla): 88, August 10, 2010
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How New Zealand Set Up The Huge Victory
Earlier, New Zealand had posted 333 after being asked to bat first by Shreyas Iyer, who was leading the side in Shubman Gill's absence.
Will Young top-scored with 125, while Tim Seifert added 58 during an 85-run opening partnership.
India's reply never recovered after the opening-over triple strike. Ruturaj Gaikwad managed five, while Ishan Kishan scored 27.
Axar Patel and Naman Dheer contributed 21 each, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to offer meaningful resistance.
Henry claimed six wickets, and Matthew Fisher picked up three as New Zealand wrapped up the innings for 89.
The 244-run defeat became India's second-biggest loss by runs in ODI history, just one run short of their heaviest defeat, against Sri Lanka in 2000.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was India's score in the recent ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval?
Did India's score of 89 against New Zealand make it into their five lowest ODI totals?
No, despite being a batting disaster, India's total of 89 runs against New Zealand was actually their sixth-lowest score in ODI cricket history.
What is India's lowest ever ODI score?
India's lowest recorded ODI score is 54 runs. This occurred against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 29, 2000.
Who was the main wicket-taker for New Zealand when India was dismissed for 89 runs?
Matt Henry produced a sensational performance, claiming six wickets. He dismissed key batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks.
What was the margin of defeat for India in the match where they scored 89?
India suffered a crushing 244-run defeat against New Zealand. This loss became India's second-biggest defeat by runs in ODI history.