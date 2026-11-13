India All Out For 89, But Their Top 5 Lowest ODI Scores Are Worse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand scored 333 runs; Will Young top-scored (125).

India collapsed to 0/3 in first over, chasing 334.

India bundled for 89, losing by a record 244 runs.

India Lowest ODI Scores: India were bundled out for just 89 runs in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, suffering a crushing 244-run defeat. Yet, despite the batting disaster, the total did not make it into India's five lowest scores in ODI cricket history. It was, instead, the sixth-lowest total recorded by the team in the format. Chasing 334, India had no answer to New Zealand's bowling attack. Matt Henry produced a sensational opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks. The early collapse left India reeling at 0/3.

India's Five Lowest ODI Totals

Here are the five occasions when India were dismissed for even fewer runs than their 89-run effort against New Zealand:

India vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah): 54, October 29, 2000

India vs Australia (Sydney): 63, January 8, 1981

India vs Sri Lanka (Kanpur): 78, December 24, 1986

India vs Pakistan (Sialkot): 79, October 13, 1978

India vs New Zealand (Dambulla): 88, August 10, 2010

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How New Zealand Set Up The Huge Victory

Earlier, New Zealand had posted 333 after being asked to bat first by Shreyas Iyer, who was leading the side in Shubman Gill's absence.

Will Young top-scored with 125, while Tim Seifert added 58 during an 85-run opening partnership.

India's reply never recovered after the opening-over triple strike. Ruturaj Gaikwad managed five, while Ishan Kishan scored 27.

Axar Patel and Naman Dheer contributed 21 each, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to offer meaningful resistance.

Henry claimed six wickets, and Matthew Fisher picked up three as New Zealand wrapped up the innings for 89.

The 244-run defeat became India's second-biggest loss by runs in ODI history, just one run short of their heaviest defeat, against Sri Lanka in 2000.