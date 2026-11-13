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English NewsSportsCricketAustralia Pacer Creates History On Debut! Mahli Beardman Tears Through England In Record-Breaking Spell

Australia Pacer Creates History On Debut! Mahli Beardman Tears Through England In Record-Breaking Spell

Australia's latest pace sensation announced himself on the international stage in spectacular fashion, producing a debut performance that left England struggling.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahli Beardman took 6/24 during his Australian ODI debut.
  • He claimed six wickets, an Australian debut first.
  • Beardman became fifth globally taking six debut wickets.

Australia have discovered a new bowling sensation in Mahli Beardman, who made an extraordinary entrance into ODI cricket against England on Friday. The young fast bowler ripped through the hosts' batting line-up, helping bundle them out for just 131 runs and etching his name into the record books. Beardman's figures of 6/24 from 7.4 overs made the debut even more memorable. He became the first Australian bowler to claim six wickets in his maiden ODI appearance and only the second from the country to register a five-wicket haul on debut.

Beardman Joins Elite Australian List

20-year-old Mahli Beardman's victims included some of England's biggest names.

Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer were all sent back to the pavilion by the Australian pacer.

Before Beardman's remarkable performance, Tony Dodemaide was the only Australian to take five or more wickets on his ODI debut.

Read More: Virat Kohli Matches Sachin Tendulkar In ODIs, But For An Embarrassing Record

He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 1988, finishing with figures of 5/21 in 7.2 overs.

Beardman has now gone a step further, setting a new Australian benchmark for the most wickets taken on an ODI debut. His six-wicket haul also played a decisive role in restricting England to a modest total.

Fifth Bowler Worldwide To Achieve The Feat 

Beardman's achievement places him in an even more exclusive group in international cricket.

Before Friday's match, only four bowlers had managed to claim at least six wickets in their first ODI appearance.

The Australian has become the fifth player worldwide to reach that mark, joining Kagiso Rabada, Charlie Cassell, Fidel Edwards and Lyle Robertson.

For Beardman, the performance was a stunning way to begin his international career.

The young quick has already made history, announcing his arrival with a spell that England's batters will not forget easily.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mahli Beardman and what significant achievement did he make on his ODI debut?

Mahli Beardman is a new Australian fast bowler. He claimed an extraordinary 6/24 from 7.4 overs against England, setting a new Australian record for most wickets taken on an ODI debut.

What Australian record did Mahli Beardman set in his first ODI appearance?

He became the first Australian bowler to claim six wickets in his maiden ODI appearance. He also became only the second Australian to register a five-wicket haul on debut.

How exclusive is Mahli Beardman's achievement of taking six wickets on ODI debut worldwide?

It is very exclusive; he is only the fifth bowler worldwide to achieve this mark. He joins Kagiso Rabada, Charlie Cassell, Fidel Edwards, and Lyle Robertson in this elite group.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Joe Root Australia Vs England Mahli Beardman AUS Vs ENG ODIs
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