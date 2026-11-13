Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahli Beardman took 6/24 during his Australian ODI debut.

He claimed six wickets, an Australian debut first.

Beardman became fifth globally taking six debut wickets.

Australia have discovered a new bowling sensation in Mahli Beardman, who made an extraordinary entrance into ODI cricket against England on Friday. The young fast bowler ripped through the hosts' batting line-up, helping bundle them out for just 131 runs and etching his name into the record books. Beardman's figures of 6/24 from 7.4 overs made the debut even more memorable. He became the first Australian bowler to claim six wickets in his maiden ODI appearance and only the second from the country to register a five-wicket haul on debut.

Beardman Joins Elite Australian List

20-year-old Mahli Beardman's victims included some of England's biggest names.

Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer were all sent back to the pavilion by the Australian pacer.

Before Beardman's remarkable performance, Tony Dodemaide was the only Australian to take five or more wickets on his ODI debut.

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He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 1988, finishing with figures of 5/21 in 7.2 overs.

Beardman has now gone a step further, setting a new Australian benchmark for the most wickets taken on an ODI debut. His six-wicket haul also played a decisive role in restricting England to a modest total.

Fifth Bowler Worldwide To Achieve The Feat

Beardman's achievement places him in an even more exclusive group in international cricket.

Before Friday's match, only four bowlers had managed to claim at least six wickets in their first ODI appearance.

The Australian has become the fifth player worldwide to reach that mark, joining Kagiso Rabada, Charlie Cassell, Fidel Edwards and Lyle Robertson.

For Beardman, the performance was a stunning way to begin his international career.

The young quick has already made history, announcing his arrival with a spell that England's batters will not forget easily.