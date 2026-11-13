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English NewsNewsIndiaSonam Wangchuk Shares Video From Ladakh, Questions Whether He Is Under House Arrest

Sonam Wangchuk Shares Video From Ladakh, Questions Whether He Is Under House Arrest

Sharing the video, Wangchuk described it as the third day of his alleged house arrest and questioned whether the restrictions imposed on him legally amounted to house arrest.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 10:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk shared video questioning alleged house arrest.
  • He confronted police about magistrate's unclear movement restrictions.
  • Police explicitly confirmed stopping Wangchuk, citing official orders.
  • Wangchuk then declared these restrictions constituted house arrest.

Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk has shared a video on Instagram amid claims that he has been placed under house arrest in Ladakh. In the video, Wangchuk is seen holding a copy of the magistrate's order and questioning police personnel about whether he is permitted to leave his residence.

Sharing the video, Wangchuk described it as the third day of his alleged house arrest and questioned whether the restrictions imposed on him legally amounted to house arrest.

"Day 3 of house arrest. Is this really house arrest? My experiment with law and order. Our Supreme Court lawyers have asked us if this is really a 60-day house arrest."

He further questioned whether he was under house arrest or had merely been advised to stay indoors, as stated by the Ladakh DGP.

"Did I make that claim, or is it simply an advice to stay at home, as the Ladakh DGP tweeted? Since the magistrate's order isn't clear, we conducted an experiment using video. This is the result. What are your thoughts? Should a good government in the world's largest democracy bend laws to its will?"

Wangchuk Questions Police Over Movement Restrictions

In the video, Wangchuk holds a copy of the magistrate's order, which restricts his movement but does not explicitly describe the measure as house arrest.

He then steps outside and asks a police officer, "Do I have permission to leave? The Supreme Court has asked us."

Wangchuk tells the officer that the interaction should be recorded and sent to the Supreme Court lawyers so they can establish whether he is being prevented from leaving.

'Record The Video And Send It': Wangchuk

During the exchange, Wangchuk tells the police officer, "You can stop me."

When the officer asks why he is filming, Wangchuk explains that the Supreme Court lawyers have asked for the video and that it is possible the police may not stop him.

He then asks the personnel to make their position clear on camera. "If you're stopping me, then say in the video that you are. Don't say tomorrow that we didn't stop you."

Police Confirm They Are Stopping Him

Wangchuk subsequently walks around, but the police personnel stop him.

When he points out, "You're stopping me," the police respond, "Yes, I am stopping you. I've received orders."

Wangchuk then describes the restrictions as house arrest, saying, "This is house arrest. These people are stopping me. You'll stay inside as if you're under house arrest. You won't come out."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sonam Wangchuk's current situation in Ladakh?

Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk claims he is under house arrest in Ladakh. He shared a video questioning police about restrictions on his movement, which he argues constitutes house arrest.

Why did Sonam Wangchuk conduct an 'experiment' regarding his movement?

He conducted an experiment to clarify if he was truly under house arrest or merely advised to stay indoors. The magistrate's order restricting his movement was not explicit about it being house arrest.

Did the police confirm restricting Sonam Wangchuk's movement?

Yes, in the video, police personnel explicitly told Sonam Wangchuk they were stopping him. They stated they had received orders to prevent him from leaving his residence.

Are lawyers involved in Sonam Wangchuk's situation?

Yes, Sonam Wangchuk mentioned that his Supreme Court lawyers have asked about the nature of the restrictions. He specifically recorded the police interaction to send to them.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 10:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh House Arrest Sonam Wangchuk
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