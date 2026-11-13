Sonam Wangchuk Shares Video From Ladakh, Questions Whether He Is Under House Arrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Sonam Wangchuk shared video questioning alleged house arrest.

He confronted police about magistrate's unclear movement restrictions.

Police explicitly confirmed stopping Wangchuk, citing official orders.

Wangchuk then declared these restrictions constituted house arrest.

Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk has shared a video on Instagram amid claims that he has been placed under house arrest in Ladakh. In the video, Wangchuk is seen holding a copy of the magistrate's order and questioning police personnel about whether he is permitted to leave his residence.

Sharing the video, Wangchuk described it as the third day of his alleged house arrest and questioned whether the restrictions imposed on him legally amounted to house arrest.

"Day 3 of house arrest. Is this really house arrest? My experiment with law and order. Our Supreme Court lawyers have asked us if this is really a 60-day house arrest."

He further questioned whether he was under house arrest or had merely been advised to stay indoors, as stated by the Ladakh DGP.

"Did I make that claim, or is it simply an advice to stay at home, as the Ladakh DGP tweeted? Since the magistrate's order isn't clear, we conducted an experiment using video. This is the result. What are your thoughts? Should a good government in the world's largest democracy bend laws to its will?"

Wangchuk Questions Police Over Movement Restrictions

In the video, Wangchuk holds a copy of the magistrate's order, which restricts his movement but does not explicitly describe the measure as house arrest.

He then steps outside and asks a police officer, "Do I have permission to leave? The Supreme Court has asked us."

DAY 3 OF HOUSE ARREST Is this really house arrest !? My Experiment with law & disorder...! Our lawyers from Supreme Court asked us if it's is really a house arrest of 60 days as I had claimed or just 'an advice to stay at his residence' as the DGP Ladakh tweeted. Since the order from the magistrate is vague so we went for a videographed experiment... Here is the result! What's your opinion! Should a good government in the world's largest democracy twist laws to suit their whims...! @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi @AmitShah @RahulGandhi — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) November 13, 2026

Wangchuk tells the officer that the interaction should be recorded and sent to the Supreme Court lawyers so they can establish whether he is being prevented from leaving.

'Record The Video And Send It': Wangchuk

During the exchange, Wangchuk tells the police officer, "You can stop me."

When the officer asks why he is filming, Wangchuk explains that the Supreme Court lawyers have asked for the video and that it is possible the police may not stop him.

He then asks the personnel to make their position clear on camera. "If you're stopping me, then say in the video that you are. Don't say tomorrow that we didn't stop you."

Police Confirm They Are Stopping Him

Wangchuk subsequently walks around, but the police personnel stop him.

When he points out, "You're stopping me," the police respond, "Yes, I am stopping you. I've received orders."

Wangchuk then describes the restrictions as house arrest, saying, "This is house arrest. These people are stopping me. You'll stay inside as if you're under house arrest. You won't come out."