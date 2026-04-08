DC vs GT IPL Match To Be Called Off? Check Rain Forecast For 7-9 PM

DC vs GT weather and rain update: Another exciting clash awaits fans in IPL 2026 today (April 8), as Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, marks the 14th game of the season, and excitement is running high among fans. However, all eyes are also on the weather, which could influence proceedings.

Rain has already had a big impact on recent matches. The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata was abandoned without a ball being bowled, while the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Guwahati was reduced to 11 overs per side, with Rajasthan securing an impressive win. This raises the big question - will DC vs GT match in Delhi face a similar fate?

Weather conditions in Delhi have shifted over past few days. Rain and strong winds were reported last night, followed by light drizzle this morning, bringing cooler and more pleasant conditions.

Delhi Weather Report

According to the Meteorological Department, rain chances remain relatively low during tonight's DC vs GT IPL 2026 match hours. There is around an 18% probability of rain until 6 PM, which drops to 14% at 7 PM and slightly rises to 17% at 8 PM. By 9 PM, the chances fall to 8%, and further dip to just 4% by 10 PM, after which clear skies are expected.

Temperatures are likely to hover around a maximum of 28°C and a minimum of 17°C. Based on the forecast, fans can expect a full 40-over contest without major interruptions.

DC vs GT Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between the two sides has been closely fought. In the seven IPL meetings so far, Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge with four wins, while Delhi Capitals have won three matches.

Predicted Playing XIs

DC predicted XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

GT predicted XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.