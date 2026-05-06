Why IPL 2026 Final Shifted From M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 Final shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad stadium.

Local association requirements led to the IPL final venue change.

IPL 2026 Playoffs will be held across three different venues.

IPL 2026 Final Venue Shift: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that the IPL 2026 final will no longer take place at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Instead, the tournament’s showpiece clash is set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. For the second season in a row, the IPL final will be held in Ahmedabad, which is the world's largest cricket stadium. Last year, the final could not be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata due to forecast of bad weather. However, the reason is quite different this time.

Why Was IPL 2026 Final Venue Changed?

The BCCI clarified the reasoning behind the move in its official communication.

“Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,”

The decision marks a notable shift from the original plan, as Bengaluru was initially slated to host the final, in line with the tradition of awarding hosting rights to the defending champions’ home ground. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting the trophy in the previous season, the Chinnaswamy Stadium was expected to stage the finale.

However, a combination of administrative complications and logistical concerns ultimately forced the board to rethink its plans.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Uncertain For RCB Match: Skipper Misses Raipur Flight Amid MI Captaincy Crisis

IPL 2026 Playoffs Across Three Venues

Interestingly, not only did BCCI's statement concern the final, but the Playoffs as well.

“Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case.”

Here's a look at the complete schedule now:

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 : May 26 - HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

: May 26 - HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala IPL 2026 Eliminator : May 27 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

: May 27 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 : May 29 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

: May 29 - New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh IPL 2026 Final: May 31 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Traditionally, IPL Playoffs are conducted at the home venues of the previous season's winner and runners-up. This is still pretty much the case, as Punjab Kings were last year's runners-up.