CLT10 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Semifinals And Final Live

CLT10 live streaming: The 3-day excitement of CLT10 is reaching its climax, with the final day set for Sunday, 24 August at the Indoor Stadium in Noida.

Both the semi-finals and the grand final will take place that evening, promising fans an action-packed finish after the league stage concluded and the top teams advanced.

The semi-finalists include Supreme Strikers and Super Sonic from Group 1, and Mighty Mavericks along with Stellar Stallions from Group 2. Supreme Strikers and Mighty Mavericks topped their groups with perfect records and impressive net run rates.

The winners of the semi-finals will clash in the CLT10 Grand Finale, featuring thrilling cricket along with live entertainment, fan zones, and special celebrations. Fans can catch the live action on Sony LIV and the official YouTube channel to see who claims the inaugural CLT10 trophy.

CLT10 Live Streaming, Telecast details

CLT10 2025 live telecast on TV will be available on Sony Sports Network and live streaming will be available on JioHotstar, Zee5, Fancode and Sony Liv.

CLT10 2025 Complete Schedule

Day 1 – 22 August 2025

10:00 AM: Supreme Strikers vs Dynamic Dynamos

12:00 PM: Stellar Stallions vs Victory Vanguard

2:00 PM: Super Sonic vs Brave Blazers

4:00 PM: Mighty Mavericks vs Elite Eagles

6:00 PM: Supreme Strikers vs Brave Blazers

Day 2 – 23 August 2025

10:00 AM: Mighty Mavericks vs Victory Vanguard

12:00 PM: Stellar Stallions vs Elite Eagles

2:00 PM: Dynamic Dynamos vs Brave Blazers

4:00 PM: Supreme Strikers vs Super Sonic

6:00 PM: Stellar Stallions vs Mighty Mavericks

Day 3 – 24 August 2025: Finals Day

10:00 AM: Dynamic Dynamos vs Super Sonic

12:00 PM: Victory Vanguard vs Elite Eagles

2:00 PM: Semi-final 1 – Group 1 Toppers vs Group 2 Runner-Ups

4:00 PM: Semi-final 2 – Group 2 Toppers vs Group 1 Runner-Ups

6:00 PM: Final – Winners of Semi-final 1 vs Winners of Semi-final 2

All match timings follow Indian Standard Time (IST).

