Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketCLT10 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Semifinals And Final Live

CLT10 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Semifinals And Final Live

Fans can catch the live action on Sony LIV and the official YouTube channel to see who claims the inaugural CLT10 trophy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CLT10 live streaming: The 3-day excitement of CLT10 is reaching its climax, with the final day set for Sunday, 24 August at the Indoor Stadium in Noida.

Both the semi-finals and the grand final will take place that evening, promising fans an action-packed finish after the league stage concluded and the top teams advanced.

The semi-finalists include Supreme Strikers and Super Sonic from Group 1, and Mighty Mavericks along with Stellar Stallions from Group 2. Supreme Strikers and Mighty Mavericks topped their groups with perfect records and impressive net run rates.

The winners of the semi-finals will clash in the CLT10 Grand Finale, featuring thrilling cricket along with live entertainment, fan zones, and special celebrations. Fans can catch the live action on Sony LIV and the official YouTube channel to see who claims the inaugural CLT10 trophy.

CLT10 Live Streaming, Telecast details

CLT10 2025 live telecast on TV will be available on Sony Sports Network and live streaming will be available on JioHotstar, Zee5, Fancode and Sony Liv.

CLT10 2025 Complete Schedule

Day 1 – 22 August 2025

10:00 AM: Supreme Strikers vs Dynamic Dynamos

12:00 PM: Stellar Stallions vs Victory Vanguard

2:00 PM: Super Sonic vs Brave Blazers

4:00 PM: Mighty Mavericks vs Elite Eagles

6:00 PM: Supreme Strikers vs Brave Blazers

Day 2 – 23 August 2025

10:00 AM: Mighty Mavericks vs Victory Vanguard

12:00 PM: Stellar Stallions vs Elite Eagles

2:00 PM: Dynamic Dynamos vs Brave Blazers

4:00 PM: Supreme Strikers vs Super Sonic

6:00 PM: Stellar Stallions vs Mighty Mavericks

Day 3 – 24 August 2025: Finals Day

10:00 AM: Dynamic Dynamos vs Super Sonic

12:00 PM: Victory Vanguard vs Elite Eagles

2:00 PM: Semi-final 1 – Group 1 Toppers vs Group 2 Runner-Ups

4:00 PM: Semi-final 2 – Group 2 Toppers vs Group 1 Runner-Ups

6:00 PM: Final – Winners of Semi-final 1 vs Winners of Semi-final 2

All match timings follow Indian Standard Time (IST).

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025 Teams Announced: Full Player Lists Released

Also on ABP Live | Australia Smash Second-Highest ODI Total In History

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
CLT10 2025 Live CLT10 2025 CLT10 2025 Live Streaming CLT10 2025 Semifinals CLT10 2025 Final Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Cities
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Spent Time With Other Women, Reveals Shocking Details
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Stayed Out Late, Spent Time With Other Women
Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget