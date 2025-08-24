Australia Smash Second-Highest ODI Total In History

The third ODI between Australia and South Africa is being played at the Barrier Reef Arena. After winning the toss, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh chose to bat first, and the team made full use of the opportunity.

The Kangaroos put up a mammoth total of 431 runs, marking the second-highest ODI score in Australian cricket history.

Australia’s record-setting total was powered by outstanding centuries from their top three batsmen—Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green. Head played a brilliant innings of 142 runs off 103 balls, while Marsh contributed 100 from 106 deliveries. Cameron Green made an explosive 118 not out, reaching his score in just 55 balls.

This marks just the second occasion in ODI history where all three top-order batsmen have scored centuries in the same innings. The first time this happened was when South Africa accomplished the feat against West Indies in 2015.

Notably, Australia’s knock featured 18 towering sixes, a tally they have bettered only three times in their ODI history. It also stands as the second-highest number of sixes struck against South Africa, behind England’s 19 in Kimberley back in 2023.

Australia’s highest ODI total

Australia’s all-time highest ODI score remains 434 runs, achieved against South Africa in Johannesburg on 12 March 2006.

That iconic match saw Ricky Ponting smash 164 off 105 deliveries, laced with 13 fours and 9 sixes. Mike Hussey (81), Simon Katich (79), and Adam Gilchrist (55) also played key roles as Australia finished with 434/4 in 50 overs.

Despite this massive total, South Africa chased it down dramatically with one ball to spare, making it one of the greatest ODIs ever played.

Second-highest total: 431 runs

In the current series, after losing the first two matches, Australia came back strongly in the third ODI. Their batting line-up fired collectively, helping them post 431 runs in 50 overs. This score now stands as Australia’s second-best ODI total, further enriching their record books.

