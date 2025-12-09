Catch India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live - Streaming & TV Info

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Live Telecast: With return of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, the reigning T20 World Champions, India will kick off their preparations for next year’s home T20 World Cup with the first match of a five-match series against South Africa on Tuesday.

This series serves as the official start of India’s World Cup build-up. Following the South Africa series, India will face New Zealand in another five-match T20 series, with a total of 10 T20 matches scheduled before the World Cup. India’s campaign will begin at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7, where they will play their first match against the USA.

The team’s main objective during these series is to clarify player roles and finalize the best combinations ahead of the World Cup. Since their World Cup triumph last year, India has been dominant in T20 cricket, winning eight consecutive matches during the tournament and extending their streak to 26 wins overall, including seven straight victories in the Asia Cup. During this period, they have lost only four matches and have not dropped a T20 series.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st T20I Live Telecast: When, where to Watch

When will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on December 9, Tuesday.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be held?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match start?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show live telecast of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be televised live on Star Sports network.

Where to follow live streaming of India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.