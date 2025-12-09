Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketCatch India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live - Streaming & TV Info

Catch India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live - Streaming & TV Info

Team India's main objective during IND vs SA T20I series is to clarify player roles and finalize the best combinations ahead of the World Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Live Telecast: With return of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, the reigning T20 World Champions, India will kick off their preparations for next year’s home T20 World Cup with the first match of a five-match series against South Africa on Tuesday.

This series serves as the official start of India’s World Cup build-up. Following the South Africa series, India will face New Zealand in another five-match T20 series, with a total of 10 T20 matches scheduled before the World Cup. India’s campaign will begin at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7, where they will play their first match against the USA.

The team’s main objective during these series is to clarify player roles and finalize the best combinations ahead of the World Cup. Since their World Cup triumph last year, India has been dominant in T20 cricket, winning eight consecutive matches during the tournament and extending their streak to 26 wins overall, including seven straight victories in the Asia Cup. During this period, they have lost only four matches and have not dropped a T20 series.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st T20I Live Telecast: When, where to Watch

When will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on December 9, Tuesday.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be held?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match start?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show live telecast of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be televised live on Star Sports network.

Where to follow live streaming of India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA IND Vs SA T20 Live Streaming IND VS SA Live IND Vs SA 1st T20I Live India Vs South Africa Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget