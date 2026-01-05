Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Captain Shubman Gill Proposes Key Strategic Change For Indian Test Team: Report

Captain Shubman Gill Proposes Key Strategic Change For Indian Test Team: Report

The Indian team has been under major fan-scrutiny following mixed results in Tests over the past year with skipper Shubman Gill now reportedly suggesting a strategic shift.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

While the Indian team is thriving in white ball cricket, their fortunes in Test cricket, the longest format, have taken a hit. 

Despite coming off a fighting 2-2 draw in England, and a 2-0 victory over West Indies, the recent 2-0 series defeat against South Africa at home saw fan outrage and calls for big changes. 

Interestingly, a report by the Times Of India states that Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian team in Tests, has suggested hosting 15-day camps ahead of red ball series for the team.

Shubman Gill's Strategic Suggestion To BCCI

The said TOI report quoted an unnamed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source stating this:

"Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series. There was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn’t have much time to prepare. Gill recommended to the Board that it would be ideal if there were 15-day red-ball camps before a Test series,"

Shubman Gill has been India's best batsman in the format ever since being named the captain. He scored tons in England, sealed a dominating series win over West Indies, but couldn't feature extensively against the Proteas. 

During India's first innings in the IND vs SA 1st Test, held at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium, Gill had to be taken off-field due to neck spasms. 

The injury ruled him out of action for the remainder of that match, as well as the second fixture, throwing the team into a bit of last-minute chaos.

Rishabh Pant took charge in Gill's absence, but the results were far from satisfactory.

Gambhir's Future Safe In Test Cricket

Many also raised questions on India's Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir, following the 2-0 defeat against South Africa.

This was the second home series clean-sweep under him, and India had also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, marking a tumultuous red-ball coaching career for India's 2011 World Cup final hero.

However, the BCCI has made it clear that they have no plans to sack Gambhir from the position.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Test Cricket BCCI Shubman Gill India Cricket India Test Cricket
