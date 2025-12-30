Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Vice President Delivers Big Verdict On Gautam Gambhir's Future As India Head Coach

BCCI Vice President Delivers Big Verdict On Gautam Gambhir's Future As India Head Coach

Speculation swirled around Gautam Gambhir’s future after mixed results, but a strong statement from the BCCI has changed the narrative. Here’s what unfolded.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India's all-format Head Coach is best described as hot-and-cold.

While he has tasted great success in white ball formats, enjoying an impressive winning record, also lifting the Asia Cup and ICC Champions Trophy, things have been quite the opposite in Test cricket. 

He came under a lot of fan-scrutiny particularly after India lost to South Africa 2-0, the second Test series white wash under his guidance, that too in home conditions.

Many began speculating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might look for an alternative. However, the apex board's vice president, Rajeev Shukla, has dismissed any such rumors. 

No Plan To Remove Gambhir: BCCI VP

Speaking with news agency ANI, Rajeev Shukla dismissed rumors about Gautam Gambhir's job being under any threat after recent Test cricket failures, and stated that there is no plan to remove him form the position.

"I want to make it very clear regarding the speculation circulating in the media about head coach Gautam Gambhir. The BCCI secretary has also made it very clear that there is no plan to remove or bring in a new head coach for India."

Rumors had been going around that VVS Laxman might replace Gambhir as India's coach in Tests, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had denied any such plans. Here's what he told ANI:

"The reports currently circulating are entirely inaccurate and purely speculative. Despite being carried by some reputed media outlets, there is no truth to these claims. The BCCI categorically denies them and has taken no such steps. These reports are based on conjecture and imagination, are factually incorrect, and completely baseless."

Also Check: 'Not The End Of The Road’: Veteran Spinner Confident Of Shubman Gill’s T20 Revival

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Head Coach Rajeev Shukla BCCI India Test Coach
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

UP Breaking News: Cylinder Blast in Muzaffarnagar Leaves Three Dead
Breaking News: Massive Blaze in Samastipur Triggers Panic, House and Tractor Burnt
Breaking News: Reversing Bus Triggers Deadly Accident in Maharashtra, Four Killed, Nine Injured
Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget