BCCI Vice President Delivers Big Verdict On Gautam Gambhir's Future As India Head Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India's all-format Head Coach is best described as hot-and-cold.

While he has tasted great success in white ball formats, enjoying an impressive winning record, also lifting the Asia Cup and ICC Champions Trophy, things have been quite the opposite in Test cricket.

He came under a lot of fan-scrutiny particularly after India lost to South Africa 2-0, the second Test series white wash under his guidance, that too in home conditions.

Many began speculating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might look for an alternative. However, the apex board's vice president, Rajeev Shukla, has dismissed any such rumors.

No Plan To Remove Gambhir: BCCI VP

#WATCH | Delhi: Dismissing reports that the BCCI board is considering replacing or appointing a new head coach in the Test format in place of Gautam Gambhir, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla says, "I want to make it very clear regarding the speculation circulating in the media… pic.twitter.com/PKNQYpilP5 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

Speaking with news agency ANI, Rajeev Shukla dismissed rumors about Gautam Gambhir's job being under any threat after recent Test cricket failures, and stated that there is no plan to remove him form the position.

"I want to make it very clear regarding the speculation circulating in the media about head coach Gautam Gambhir. The BCCI secretary has also made it very clear that there is no plan to remove or bring in a new head coach for India."

Rumors had been going around that VVS Laxman might replace Gambhir as India's coach in Tests, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had denied any such plans. Here's what he told ANI:

"The reports currently circulating are entirely inaccurate and purely speculative. Despite being carried by some reputed media outlets, there is no truth to these claims. The BCCI categorically denies them and has taken no such steps. These reports are based on conjecture and imagination, are factually incorrect, and completely baseless."

Also Check: 'Not The End Of The Road’: Veteran Spinner Confident Of Shubman Gill’s T20 Revival