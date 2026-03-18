Beyond Jay Shah: These 4 Big Names Picked Suryakumar Yadav As T20I Captain

Suryakumar Yadav led Team India to their third T20 World Cup title, becoming only the third Indian captain - after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma - to achieve this feat. His rise to the captaincy surprised many, especially since he had not served as vice-captain under Rohit.

While some speculated that Suryakumar Yadav's stint as KKR vice-captain under Gautam Gambhir paved the way for his promotion, Suryakumar has now revealed the four key figures who actually influenced his appointment as India's T20I captain - remarkably, Gambhir was not among them.

Four People Behind Suryakumar's Captaincy

According to Suryakumar, his elevation to captaincy was driven by the confidence shown in him by former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, former Head Coach Rahul Dravid, and former captain Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to PTI, he shared:

"A few days before the Sri Lanka series, Jay bhai called me to inform that I was being named the T20 captain for the future. He was the first to break the news. But I was sure that Rohit bhai and Ajit bhai had already been involved in the decision-making. Gautam bhai joined later, and along with Rahul Sir, they finalized that I should take over the captaincy."

Under his leadership, Suryakumar has won 42 out of 52 T20 matches, maintaining an impressive win rate of over 80%. He has yet to lose a bilateral T20 series as permanent captain and trails Rohit Sharma by only eight wins for the record of most wins as India's T20 captain.

India’s Historic 2026 T20 World Cup Triumph

Under leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India etched their names in history on March 8, 2026, by becoming the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. Dubbed the "Garam Khoon" (Hot Blooded) squad by their skipper, this youthful unit prioritized collective "care" over individual milestones to conquer the world on home soil.

The campaign was a "rollercoaster" that began with a scare against USA, where Suryakumar himself played a rescue act of 84* to steady the ship. Despite a lone defeat to South Africa, India dominated the tournament, fueled by the fearless approach of youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and the tactical persistence of the team management.

Grand Finale in Ahmedabad

In front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium, India delivered a clinical masterclass against New Zealand:

Batting Fireworks: India posted a mammoth 255/5, the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final. Sanju Samson (89) and Abhishek Sharma (52) set the stage, while Ishan Kishan (54) and Shivam Dube provided the finishing touch.

Bowling Dominance: "National treasure" Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) and Axar Patel (3/27) dismantled the Kiwis, bowling them out for 159 to secure a massive 96-run victory.