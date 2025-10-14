BCCI Vice President Shrugs Off Kohli-Rohit Retirement Rumors: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Vice President Shrugs Off Kohli-Rohit Retirement Rumors: Report

BCCI vice president provides a positive update amid speculations of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring after the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to step in action for India in a three-match ODI series against Australia in a few days from now. 

While many fans are rejoicing over the return of these icons, some are also fearing if this could be the last time they both take guard of the Men in Blue. The rumors have especially intensified after Rohit Sharma was replaced by Shubman Gill as captain. 

Interestingly, Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was asked if the IND vs AUS ODI series would be their last, two which he responded by stating that there was nothing as such. 

"Absolutely Wrong": BCCI VP On Kohli-Rohit Retiring After IND vs AUS ODIs

Speaking with ANI earlier today (October 14, 2025), Rajeev Shukla said this about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring after the IND vs AUS ODI series:

"As far as this being their last series is concerned, it is nothing like that. We should never go into these things. It is upto the players when they would retire. To say this would be their last series is absolutely wrong,"

He called the inclusion of the two modern-era greats very beneficial for India:

"This is very beneficial for us, because both of them are great batsmen, and in the presence of both of them, I think we will be successful in defeating Australia."

The statement coming directly from the vice president of India's apex cricket board should be very reassuring for any fans concerned about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma possibly hanging up their boots in the near future.

However, whether they stick around till the 2027 ICC World Cup (ODI) is another question in itself, whose answer remains to be seen at this point.

Check Out: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Kohli, Rohit’s World Cup Hopes

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ODI BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Retirement Virat Kohli Retirement Kohli Rohit Retirement Bcci Vice President Statement
