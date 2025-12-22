Not Faith, But Feud: Office Rivalry Behind Hindu Man's Killing In Bangladesh, Reveals Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shocking findings into the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker whose body was set on fire after a lynching in Bangladesh last week, have revealed a disturbing turn in an incident initially reported as a case of “blasphemy” by the 27-year-old victim.

Das was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city on Thursday amid a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the anti-government protests that led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Graphic videos circulating on social media purportedly show a man, believed to be Das, being beaten by a mob accusing him of blasphemy, before his body was tied to a tree and set ablaze.

Incident Initially Linked To Blasphemy

The killing, which occurred on the night of December 18 along the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway in the Jamirdia Dubaliapara area, was first reported as having been triggered by alleged religious insult by Das.

However, police investigations, along with accounts from family members and local representatives, now point to a workplace dispute as the likely cause, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Workplace Tensions Before The Killing

Das was employed at Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Limited. According to his family, tensions had escalated inside the factory earlier that day.

Dipu had recently appeared for a recruitment examination seeking promotion from floor manager to supervisor. His brother, Apu Robi Das, told Dhaka Tribune that Dipu had disputes with several colleagues over his position.

On the afternoon of December 18, Das was dismissed from his job. Shortly thereafter, allegations of insulting religion were levelled against him, claims police say are unsupported by evidence.

“They beat my brother and threw him out of the factory,” Apu Robi Das was quoted as saying.

“Even after he was caught and apologised, they did not spare him,” he added.

Events Leading Up To The Lynching

Apu said Dipu’s friend, Himel, later called him to say that Dipu had been taken to a police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

“A short while later, he called again and said my brother was dead,” Apu said.

When he reached the spot, Apu found Dipu’s body charred.

Police And RAB Find No Evidence Of Blasphemy

Investigators from the police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have so far found no evidence to support claims that Dipu insulted religion.

Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said the blasphemy allegations were based solely on word of mouth.

“We have not found any truth to the claims so far,” Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying.

Bhaluka Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Jahidul Islam echoed the assessment, stating that investigators had found no proof that Dipu made religiously offensive remarks. He added that police were examining whether an internal factory conflict may have led to the killing.

‘Not A Spontaneous Act’: Local Representative

At a press briefing, Mymensingh RAB Company Commander Md Shamsuzzaman said none of those present at the scene could confirm hearing Dipu make any derogatory comments about religion.

“Even if the deceased had posted something online, that would have been traceable. We found nothing,” he said.

Local Ward No. 5 member Tofazzel Hossain said the killing did not appear to be a spontaneous act driven by religious outrage.

“I have heard Dipu had long-standing disputes over production targets, overtime, working conditions and workers’ benefits… a conspiracy gradually formed to remove him from the factory,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Tofazzel, Dipu was beaten about a kilometre from the factory before his body was tied to a tree and set on fire.

Arrests Made, India Expresses Concern

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 12 people so far in connection with the killing.

India on Sunday expressed concern over the “horrendous killing” of the Hindu man.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

“Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities,” he said. “We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice.”