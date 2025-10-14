India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Kohli, Rohit’s World Cup Hopes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





While India legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are continuing in ODIs for the time being, there is a lot of speculation going around about whether they will be able to make it to the ICC World Cup 2027.

Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit as captain of the team in this format ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI series, which is what really sparked the chatter about their future in international cricket.

The team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has now provided an idea on what it might take for Kohli and Rohit to continue with the team till the next World Cup.

What Gautam Gambhir Said on Kohli-Rohit

While attending a press conference after India's Test series victory over West Indies, Gautam Gambhir was apparently asked about whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be a part of team's 2027 World Cup plans.

Here's what he said in response:

"Look, ODI World Cup is still about two and a half years away and I think it is very important to stay in the present. Obviously, there are quality players coming back and their experience is going to be handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful tour."

This statement suggests the three 50-over matches against Australia are very important for the two star players' World Cup hopes.

While it hasn't been said that they would be dropped upon failing to score runs, their age and the amount of time left in the tournament is not exactly in their favor.

For context, Rohit Sharma will be 40 years old with the 2027 World Cup comes around. Kohli, on the other hand, would be 38.

IND vs AUS: ODI Schedule

India vs Australia 1st ODI - October 19, 2025

India vs Australia 2nd ODI - October 23, 2025

India vs Australia 3rd ODI - October 25, 2025

After this series, India will stay in Australia for a 5-match T20 series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will, obviously, not participate in those games as both retired from the format in 2024.