HomeSportsCricketBCCI Secretary Confirms Dates For IND vs WI Test Squad Selection

BCCI Secretary Confirms Dates For IND vs WI Test Squad Selection

West Indies has announced its squad for these upcoming Tests vs India, but the BCCI is yet to do so. However, as per a recent report, their squad will be selected by the end of this week.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 07:37 PM (IST)

While Indian cricket's current focus is the ACC Asia Cup, the Men in Blue will don the white jersey to take on West Indies in a two-Test match home series next month. 

The first Test match will be played in Ahmedabad, starting from October 2, 2025. The second and final match of this series will be played in New Delhi, starting from October 10. 

The travelling side has announced its squad for these upcoming contests, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to do so. However, as per a recent report, their squad will be selected by the end of this week.

BCCI to select IND vs WI squad on September 23 or 24

According to a report by the Times Of India, BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, has confirmed that India's squad for the West Indies Tests will either be selected on September 23, or on September 24, 2025. 

He reportedly also said that the selection meeting will be done online.

"Selection for the Indian Test team for the upcoming Test series against West Indies will be done on Sept 23 or 24… selection meeting will be online," said Saikia per this report. 

IND vs WI Test Match Schedule

India vs West Indies Test 1: October 2 - 6, 2025

India vs West Indies Test 2: October 10 - 14, 2025

As mentioned, the first match will be played in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the second in New Delhi, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on the respective dates.

Here is a look at the West Indies squad announced for the series:

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
