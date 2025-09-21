Rohit Sharma Prepares For 2027 World Cup, Fans Excited By Gym Video

A recent video of Rohit Sharma training in the gym has gone viral on social media. The 38-year-old veteran is seen sweating it out, signaling his preparation for the 2027 World Cup.

Known as the Hitman, Rohit has focused on maintaining peak fitness and has shed a significant amount of weight in recent months.

Focused Training for ODIs

Rohit Sharma, India’s ODI captain, will lead the team in the upcoming series against Australia.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, he is concentrating solely on ODIs. Both Rohit and KL Rahul trained intensively at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, working on skills, power, and net practice.

BCCI Shares Gym Video

BCCI shared the video on social media, highlighting the duo’s preparation in varied conditions at the COE.

As part of their preparation for the upcoming assignments, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul trained at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence focusing on skills and strength training 💪



Both players simulated the different conditions on offer at the CoE during their stint 👍 👍@ImRo45 |… pic.twitter.com/Ho6YE2011v — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2025

Eye on World Cup Glory

Looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Rohit aims to guide India to redemption after their 2023 final loss to Australia, reiterating his commitment to delivering a title-winning campaign.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Records, Achievements

Rohit Sharma, India’s ODI captain, is one of the most prolific batsmen in white-ball cricket. In over 250 ODIs, he has scored more than 11,000 runs at an average above 48, including 31 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Known for his explosive batting, Rohit holds the record for the highest individual ODI score of 264. He has been instrumental in many of India’s victories, especially in ICC tournaments, and has led the team with composure and experience. As he focuses on the upcoming ODI series against Australia, his stats underline his importance to the side.