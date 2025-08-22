Shreyas Iyer As ODI Captain? BCCI Issues Clarification

A day after reports suggested that the BCCI was considering Shreyas Iyer as the successor to Rohit Sharma in ODIs, the board has firmly dismissed such claims.

On Thursday, a report in Dainik Jagran alleged that Iyer was the frontrunner to take over once Rohit decided on his future in the format. However, BCCI officials have clarified that no such discussion has taken place and instead highlighted Shubman Gill as the natural choice for the role.

BCCI Secretary Rejects Speculation

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, speaking to Hindustan Times, categorically denied that Iyer’s name had come up in captaincy discussions.

He said the news of Iyer being considered came as a surprise to him, stressing that the board had not held any deliberations on the matter. Interestingly, the speculation surfaced only days after Iyer’s omission from India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad.

“That’s news to me. There have been no such discussions,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Gill Seen as Future ODI Leader

According to the report, a BCCI source told Hindustan Times that there is no reason why Shubman Gill should not be the frontrunner to lead India in ODIs when the time comes. The 25-year-old opener, who was recently appointed as India’s Test captain, also served as vice-captain in the Champions Trophy and is deputy to Suryakumar Yadav in the Asia Cup T20 squad.

For now, India continues with a three-captain setup: Rohit Sharma in ODIs, Gill in Tests, and Suryakumar in T20Is.

“He averages 59 in ODI cricket and is already the vice-captain of the team. There is no way someone who has recently been appointed Test captain, found some success and has age on his side should not take over leadership in ODI cricket, when the time comes,” stated the source.

Also on ABP Live | Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup