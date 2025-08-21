Amid Row Over Pakistan Clash, Sports Ministry Confirms Team India Free To Play Asia Cup

The India-Pakistan face-off at the Asia Cup 2025 has reignited a fierce debate that stretches far beyond cricket. With public sentiment running high after the terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, calls for a boycott had grown louder. However, the Union Sports Ministry has stated that India will not be prevented from participating in the tournament.

India’s Policy Towards International Sporting Events

The government reiterated that India’s stance on sports with Pakistan is consistent with its broader diplomatic approach.

“India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country. In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India’s emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events,” the statement read, as per news agency ANI.

It further clarified that Indian teams and players will continue to feature in multilateral tournaments that include Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players will also be able to take part in such international events hosted by India. “Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” the release stated.

The statement also underlined India’s focus on strengthening its position as a global sports hub, saying the visa process for sportspersons, technical staff, and office-bearers of international federations would be simplified. Multi-entry visas, valid for up to five years, would be issued to office-bearers, while due protocol would be extended to visiting heads of sports bodies.

India to Play in Asia Cup Despite Strained Ties

The tournament is set to commence on 9 September, and the two neighbours could potentially face each other three times if they advance to the final.

This comes against the backdrop of severely strained diplomatic ties. Earlier this year, 26 tourists were killed in a terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking at terror bases across Pakistan. The offensive reportedly resulted in the deaths of more than 100 militants associated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Gavaskar Defends Indian Cricketers

With calls from fans and sections of the public urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to boycott the tournament, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has stepped forward to defend the players.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar stressed that the cricketers should not be vilified for agreeing to face Pakistan. “If the government has taken a call, I don’t see how the players can be criticised,” he said. “They are contracted professionals who simply follow instructions. If the government says play, they play. If the government says no, the BCCI will act accordingly.”

“The Game Must Go On”: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram also offered his perspective, backing the continuation of the tournament regardless of political tensions.

On the Stick To Cricket podcast, Akram remarked, “Asia Cup schedule is out, there is backlash. But we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don’t play. The game must go on.”

He further expressed his wish to witness a red-ball contest between the arch-rivals, adding, “I hope to see a Test series between India and Pakistan in my lifetime.”

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for 14 September in Dubai, has grown into more than a sporting contest against the backdrop of terror strikes, retaliatory operations, and surging nationalistic emotions regarding cornering Pakistaon on every front.