BCCI Clarifies Bumrah, Axar Patel's Absence From IND vs SA 3rd T20I

BCCI Clarifies Bumrah, Axar Patel's Absence From IND vs SA 3rd T20I

BCCI issued an official clarification through its social media channels explaining the reasons behind their absence.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 07:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel were both left out of India’s playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa, a development that surprised many fans.

The duo have been regular features in India’s T20 setup and have delivered consistent performances.

To address the speculation, BCCI issued an official clarification through its social media channels explaining the reasons behind their absence.

BCCI's post on X

Bumrah Returns Home for Personal Reasons

BCCI confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has returned home due to personal reasons, making him unavailable for the third T20I.

As a result, Team India was forced to make changes to the playing XI. The board also stated that an update regarding Bumrah’s availability for the remaining matches of the series will be shared in due course.

In the two matches he played in IND vs SA T20I series, Bumrah picked up two wickets, though he went wicketless in the second T20I.

Axar Patel Ruled Out Due to Illness

All-rounder Axar Patel also missed the third T20I after falling ill. BCCI revealed that his health condition ruled him out of the match as a precautionary measure.

Axar had a solid outing in the first two T20Is, contributing 44 runs with the bat and taking three wickets with the ball.

With both players unavailable, India had to reshuffle their combination for the crucial third match, while fans await further updates on Bumrah’s return and Axar’s recovery.

India Playing XI for IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Axar Patel India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA 3rd T20I BCCI IND Vs SA SA Vs IND
