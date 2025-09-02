Want To Sponsor Team India? Here's How Many Crores You Need To Pay

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWant To Sponsor Team India? Here's How Many Crores You Need To Pay

If you've got the cash and the ambition, Team India is all ears!

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Dreaming of seeing your brand on Team India’s jersey? Get ready to open those deep pockets!

Media reports suggest the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a whopping Rs 452 crore deal for the next sponsorship.

But that’s just the starting point - Indian companies can grab the Invitation of Expression of Interest (IEOI) from September 2 to 12 for Rs 5,90,000, while foreign entities pay $5,675.

And don’t forget, your brand needs some serious muscle: an average turnover or net worth of Rs 300 crore over the last three years. So, if you’ve got the cash and the ambition, Team India is all ears!

No Betting or Gambling Firms for India Sponsorship

BCCI has specified strict rules for companies aiming to secure Team India’s sponsorship rights.

Any interested bidder must not be involved in online money gaming, betting, gambling, or related activities - either in India or globally. Additionally, they should not offer such services to anyone in India nor hold any investment or ownership stake in companies involved in betting or gambling within the country.

BCCI has classified restrictions for potential sponsors into two main groups: Prohibited and Blocked Categories.

Prohibited Categories:

Alcohol products

Betting or gambling services

Cryptocurrency and related businesses

Online money gaming or any activities banned under the Online Gaming Act, 2025

Tobacco products

Brands likely to offend public morals, including pornography

Blocked Categories:

These sectors already have existing sponsorship agreements, so new bidders cannot participate unless they are the current partners:

Athleisure & Sportswear Manufacturers: Adidas (current kit sponsor)

Banks, Financial Services & NBFCs: IDFC Bank (current title sponsor)

Non-Alcoholic Cold Beverages: Campa (official partner)

Fans, Mixer Grinders & Safety Locks: Atomberg Technologies (official partner)

Insurance: SBI Life (official partner)

This structure ensures BCCI avoids conflicts of interest while maintaining alignment with existing sponsorship deals.

Also on ABP Live | Top 3 T20 Asia Cup Run-Scorers Who Will Miss 2025 Edition

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Dream11 BCCI India Jersey Sponsor Team India Sponsor
