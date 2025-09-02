Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTop 3 T20 Asia Cup Run-Scorers Who Will Miss 2025 Edition

Top 3 T20 Asia Cup Run-Scorers Who Will Miss 2025 Edition

Take a look at the highest run scorers by batters in the history of T20 Asia Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The third edition of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) T20 Asia Cup will commence on September 9. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the host of the 8-nation tournament, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is hosting the event.

The decision was taken after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to play ACC and International Cricket Council (ICC) matches at neutral venues. But the buzz will be the same, especially for the India vs Pakistan clash.

With just a few days left before the tournament kicks off, let’s take a look at the highest run scorers by batters in the history of Asia Cup.

Most runs scored in Asia Cup (T20Is)

Three of the five highest run-getters won’t be playing in 2025 edition of the Asia Cup.

India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both retired after the 2024 T20 World Cup, while Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan hasn’t been selected.

Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran will feature in Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Breaking Kohli’s record will be extremely difficult but Zadran has a shot at it.

Top T20 Run-Scorers Missing From the Tournament

Virat Kohli (2016–2022): Innings: 9, Runs: 429, Highest Score: 122*, Centuries: 1, Half-Centuries: 3

Mohammad Rizwan (2022): Innings: 6, Runs: 281, Highest Score: 78*, Centuries: 0, Half-Centuries: 3

Rohit Sharma (2016–2022): Innings: 9, Runs: 271, Highest Score: 83, Centuries: 0, Half-Centuries: 2

Babar Hayat (2016–2022): Innings: 5, Runs: 235, Highest Score: 122, Centuries: 1, Half-Centuries: 1

Ibrahim Zadran (2022): Innings: 5, Runs: 196, Highest Score: 64*, Centuries: 0, Half-Centuries: 1

Most runs scored in Asia Cup (ODIs)

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 1990–2008: Innings: 24, Runs: 1220, Highest Score: 130, Centuries: 6, Half-Centuries: 3

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 2004–2014: Innings: 23, Runs: 1075, Highest Score: 121, Centuries: 4, Half-Centuries: 8

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1990–2012: Innings: 21, Runs: 971, Highest Score: 114, Centuries: 2, Half-Centuries: 7

Rohit Sharma (IND) 2008–2023: Innings: 26, Runs: 939, Highest Score: 111*, Centuries: 1, Half-Centuries: 9

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 2008–2023: Innings: 25, Runs: 830, Highest Score: 144, Centuries: 2, Half-Centuries: 3

Also on ABP Live | UAE Batter Breaks Rohit Sharma's World Record, Creates History In T20 Cricket

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 Asia Cup Asia Cup Asia Cup Records Asia Cup 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget