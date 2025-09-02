Top 3 T20 Asia Cup Run-Scorers Who Will Miss 2025 Edition

The third edition of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) T20 Asia Cup will commence on September 9. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the host of the 8-nation tournament, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is hosting the event.

The decision was taken after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to play ACC and International Cricket Council (ICC) matches at neutral venues. But the buzz will be the same, especially for the India vs Pakistan clash.

With just a few days left before the tournament kicks off, let’s take a look at the highest run scorers by batters in the history of Asia Cup.

Most runs scored in Asia Cup (T20Is)

Three of the five highest run-getters won’t be playing in 2025 edition of the Asia Cup.

India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both retired after the 2024 T20 World Cup, while Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan hasn’t been selected.

Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran will feature in Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Breaking Kohli’s record will be extremely difficult but Zadran has a shot at it.

Top T20 Run-Scorers Missing From the Tournament

Virat Kohli (2016–2022): Innings: 9, Runs: 429, Highest Score: 122*, Centuries: 1, Half-Centuries: 3

Mohammad Rizwan (2022): Innings: 6, Runs: 281, Highest Score: 78*, Centuries: 0, Half-Centuries: 3

Rohit Sharma (2016–2022): Innings: 9, Runs: 271, Highest Score: 83, Centuries: 0, Half-Centuries: 2

Babar Hayat (2016–2022): Innings: 5, Runs: 235, Highest Score: 122, Centuries: 1, Half-Centuries: 1

Ibrahim Zadran (2022): Innings: 5, Runs: 196, Highest Score: 64*, Centuries: 0, Half-Centuries: 1

Most runs scored in Asia Cup (ODIs)

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 1990–2008: Innings: 24, Runs: 1220, Highest Score: 130, Centuries: 6, Half-Centuries: 3

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 2004–2014: Innings: 23, Runs: 1075, Highest Score: 121, Centuries: 4, Half-Centuries: 8

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1990–2012: Innings: 21, Runs: 971, Highest Score: 114, Centuries: 2, Half-Centuries: 7

Rohit Sharma (IND) 2008–2023: Innings: 26, Runs: 939, Highest Score: 111*, Centuries: 1, Half-Centuries: 9

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 2008–2023: Innings: 25, Runs: 830, Highest Score: 144, Centuries: 2, Half-Centuries: 3

