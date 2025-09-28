BCCI Appoints New Selection Committee for India Women’s Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed an all-new selection commitee for India's senior Women's cricket team.

Amita Sharma has been appointed as the Chairman. Here's a look at all the members of this new BCCI selection committee:

Amita Sharma (Chairman)

Sulakshana Naik

Shayama Dey

Jaya Sharma

Sravanthi Naidu

Amita Sharma has represented the national side in 116 ODIs, 5 Test matches, and 41 T20s, taking 87, 5, and 16 wickets in these formats, respectively. She has scored 926 runs in the ODI format as well.

India's women's cricket team will soon kick off its ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign, and recently beat New Zealand's women's team in a warm up match by 4 wickets.

New WPL Chairman Appointed

Notably, new chairman has also been appointed for the Women's Premier League (WPL) - Jayesh George. He is also the president of the Kerela Cricket Association.

The WPL is a professional T20 crciket league which, for those unaware, is basically IPL for women, featuring top domestic and international players. Only five franchises compete in it so far - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants.

Furthermore, the BCCI itself has elected a new President, former Delhi-cricketer - Mithun Manhas.

He has scored 9714 runs in First Class cricket, 4126 runs in List A cricket, and has represented IPL franchises like the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Chennai Super Kings, and the now defunct Pune Warriors, having scored 1170 runs in T20 cricket.

Youngest State Cricket Association President Named

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has made history today in electing its new president, Harshavardhan Tiwary, who is the son of the association's outgoing president Rakesh Tiwary.

Harshwardhan is 24 years old at the time of writing, and with that, has become the youngest ever state cricket association president. He was elected unopposed.

