Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Appoints New Selection Committee for India Women’s Team

BCCI Appoints New Selection Committee for India Women’s Team

The BCCI has appointed a new women’s selection committee for the Indian team, a new WPL chairman is crowned, and the BCA elects the youngest state cricket association president.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 03:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed an all-new selection commitee for India's senior Women's cricket team. 

Amita Sharma has been appointed as the Chairman. Here's a look at all the members of this new BCCI selection committee:

Amita Sharma (Chairman) 
Sulakshana Naik 
Shayama Dey 
Jaya Sharma 
Sravanthi Naidu

Amita Sharma has represented the national side in 116 ODIs, 5 Test matches, and 41 T20s, taking 87, 5, and 16 wickets in these formats, respectively. She has scored 926 runs in the ODI format as well. 

India's women's cricket team will soon kick off its ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign, and recently beat New Zealand's women's team in a warm up match by 4 wickets.

New WPL Chairman Appointed

Notably, new chairman has also been appointed for the Women's Premier League (WPL) - Jayesh George. He is also the president of the Kerela Cricket Association.

The WPL is a professional T20 crciket league which, for those unaware, is basically IPL for women, featuring top domestic and international players. Only five franchises compete in it so far - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants. 

Furthermore, the BCCI itself has elected a new President, former Delhi-cricketer - Mithun Manhas. 

He has scored 9714 runs in First Class cricket, 4126 runs in List A cricket, and has represented IPL franchises like the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Chennai Super Kings, and the now defunct Pune Warriors, having scored 1170 runs in T20 cricket.

Check out: Mithun Manhas Becomes BCCI President

Youngest State Cricket Association President Named

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has made history today in electing its new president, Harshavardhan Tiwary, who is the son of the association's outgoing president Rakesh Tiwary. 

Harshwardhan is 24 years old at the time of writing, and with that, has become the youngest ever state cricket association president. He was elected unopposed.

Also check: India vs Pakistan Finals: A Look Back At Five Epic Clashes

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Women's Team BCCI BCCI President WPL BCA President Bcci Selection Commitee India Selection Commitee Wpl Chairman Amita Sharma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Vijay’s TVK Approaches Madras High Court Over Karur Stampede
Vijay’s TVK Approaches Madras High Court Over Karur Stampede
Cities
'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
Cricket
Mithun Manhas Becomes BCCI President
Mithun Manhas Becomes BCCI President
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget