Mithun Manhas Becomes BCCI President

In a significant development for Indian cricket, former cricketer Mithun Manhas has officially assumed the role of Honorary President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The announcement came after the board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28. Manhas steps into the position following Roger Binny, taking on the critical responsibility of steering Indian cricket through a period of growth, innovation, and performance excellence.

Remarkably, Manhas is the first uncapped player, someone who has never represented India at the international level, to ever lead the BCCI. His appointment marks a notable shift, highlighting the board’s openness to experienced domestic players and administrators shaping the future of Indian cricket.

Manhas succeeds Roger Binny, who stepped down due to age limits, making Manhas the third cricketer to hold this prestigious position after Sourav Ganguly and Binny.

Joining Manhas in the newly formed leadership team is Rajeev Shukla, who has been named Honorary Vice-President. Shukla brings decades of experience in cricket administration and strategic planning, promising to strengthen the board’s decision-making and long-term vision.

The board also welcomed Devajit Saikia as Honorary Secretary, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia takes on the role of Honorary Joint-Secretary. Financial oversight will be entrusted to A. Raghuram Bhat, appointed as Honorary Treasurer, ensuring BCCI’s resources are managed with transparency and efficiency.

The governance framework received an additional boost with Jaydev Niranjan Shah being elected as the sole Member of the Apex Council. Shah will play a pivotal role in providing policy guidance at the highest level. Meanwhile, Arun Singh Dhumal and M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar have been inducted into the Governing Council, which is responsible for overseeing broad initiatives across Indian cricket. Their combined expertise is expected to enhance strategic planning and support development programs across all tiers of the sport.