Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMithun Manhas Becomes BCCI President

Mithun Manhas Becomes BCCI President

Mithun Manhas becomes BCCI President, succeeding Roger Binny. He’s the third cricketer and first uncapped player to lead the board, joined by a new team of key administrators.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a significant development for Indian cricket, former cricketer Mithun Manhas has officially assumed the role of Honorary President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The announcement came after the board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28. Manhas steps into the position following Roger Binny, taking on the critical responsibility of steering Indian cricket through a period of growth, innovation, and performance excellence.

Remarkably, Manhas is the first uncapped player, someone who has never represented India at the international level, to ever lead the BCCI. His appointment marks a notable shift, highlighting the board’s openness to experienced domestic players and administrators shaping the future of Indian cricket.

Manhas succeeds Roger Binny, who stepped down due to age limits, making Manhas the third cricketer to hold this prestigious position after Sourav Ganguly and Binny.

Joining Manhas in the newly formed leadership team is Rajeev Shukla, who has been named Honorary Vice-President. Shukla brings decades of experience in cricket administration and strategic planning, promising to strengthen the board’s decision-making and long-term vision.

The board also welcomed Devajit Saikia as Honorary Secretary, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia takes on the role of Honorary Joint-Secretary. Financial oversight will be entrusted to A. Raghuram Bhat, appointed as Honorary Treasurer, ensuring BCCI’s resources are managed with transparency and efficiency.

The governance framework received an additional boost with Jaydev Niranjan Shah being elected as the sole Member of the Apex Council. Shah will play a pivotal role in providing policy guidance at the highest level. Meanwhile, Arun Singh Dhumal and M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar have been inducted into the Governing Council, which is responsible for overseeing broad initiatives across Indian cricket. Their combined expertise is expected to enhance strategic planning and support development programs across all tiers of the sport.

 

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cricket Rajeev Shukla Roger Binny Arun Singh Dhumal Sourav Ganguly BCCI President Devajit Saikia Cricket Governance Mithun Manhas Uncapped Player Cricket Administration Prabhtej Singh Bhatia A Raghuram Bhat Jaydev Niranjan Shah M Khairul Jamal Majumdar BCCI Leadership
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Vijay’s TVK Approaches Madras High Court Over Karur Stampede
Vijay’s TVK Approaches Madras High Court Over Karur Stampede
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested In Agra For Molesting 17 Students
Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested In Agra For Molesting 17 Students
Cities
'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget