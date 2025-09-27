India vs Pakistan Finals: A Look Back At Five Epic Clashes

For the first time in 41 years, the Asia Cup final will feature India and Pakistan, set to take place on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Excitement is sky-high as this marks the first-ever India-Pakistan final in the tournament’s history. However, both teams share a rich legacy of meeting in high-voltage summit clashes across global tournaments.

Their rivalry in finals began in 1985, when India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the World Championship of Cricket at Melbourne.

A year later, Pakistan edged India by 1 wicket in the Austral-Asia Cup 1986, followed by another win in 1994 by 39 runs.

India struck back in the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg, clinching a thrilling 5-run victory. But in 2017, Pakistan inflicted a crushing 180-run defeat on India in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

Head-to-head in finals: India (2 wins) – Pakistan (3 wins).

Here are the five finals played between IND vs PAK

1985 - World Championship, Melbourne, India

1986 - Australian-Asia Cup, Sharjah, Pakistan

1994 - Australian-Asia Cup, Sharjah, Pakistan

2007 - T20 World Cup, Johannesburg, India

2017 - Champions Trophy, The Oval, Pakistan

Ind vs Pak head-to-head record in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have faced each other multiple times in the Asia Cup, producing some of the most thrilling encounters in the tournament’s history.

As of 2025, the two teams have met 12 times in the Asia Cup, with India winning 8 matches and Pakistan winning 4. India’s dominance has been particularly evident in the T20 format, where they have often held the upper hand.

Despite Pakistan’s strong performances in a few editions, India has generally maintained an edge in head-to-head clashes, making the rivalry one of the most anticipated in every Asia Cup edition.

Playing XIs

India predicted playing XI in Asia Cup Final: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan predicted playing XI in Asia Cup Final: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.