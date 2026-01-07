Play T20 World Cup In India Or Risk Forfeit: ICC Rejects BCB’s Venue Shift Plea - Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPlay T20 World Cup In India Or Risk Forfeit: ICC Rejects BCB’s Venue Shift Plea - Report

ICC has reportedly rejected Bangladesh’s request to shift T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India after the Mustafizur Rahman's IPL removal controversy.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
This past Sunday, January 4, 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to have its upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 matches shifted outside of India. 

This came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to remove Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

However, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has rejected BCB's plea to shift their World Cup games outside of India, and failing to comply would risk forfeiting points.

Where Are Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

Bangladesh's cricket team is scheduled to play a total of four T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage matches in India at the moment.

The first three, against West Indies, Italy and England are at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and their final Group Stage fixture, against Nepal, is to be played in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Provided Bangladesh qualify for the next stage, they could have to play even more matches in India. The country has never won a World Cup, and risking points even before their campaign starts could be detrimental to their hopes for a title challenge.

Having said that, it is worth noting that nothing as such has been stated officially by either the ICC or the BCB. Nevertheless, with the tournament set to start in a month's time, clarity on the matter is expected to arrive in the near future.

Mustafizur Goes To Pakistan After IPL Exit

Following his removal from KKR in the IPL, Mustafizur Rahman has moved to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The move was announced by PSL itself on their official X handle late on Tuesday evening.

That being said, it hasn't been revealed exactly which franchise the fast bowler would be representing. 

Also Check: Sachin Tendulkar’s Masterclass That Overshadowed Steve Waugh’s Final Test

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
BCB T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket BCCI ICC
