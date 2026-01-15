BCB Sacks Najmul Islam After Player Revolt Paralyzes BPL

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially terminated services of Director and Finance Committee Chairman M. Najmul Islam following a dramatic player-led boycott that threatened to derail ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The decision, announced on January 15, 2026, comes as the board attempts to quell a massive uprising from Bangaldesh's professional cricketers.

"Following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB president has decided to release Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as chairman of the finance committee with immediate effect," a media release by BCB informed.

Breaking Point: BPL Boycott

The crisis reached a peak on Thursday morning when players from Noakhali Express and Chattogram Royals refused to take the field for their scheduled match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) had issued a stern ultimatum: no domestic or international cricket would be played unless Najmul Islam resigned.

Faced with the prospect of a total shutdown of BPL and looming uncertainty over T20 World Cup, BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul exercised his constitutional authority to remove Islam from all responsibilities with immediate effect.

Controversies Explained

The animosity toward Najmul Islam stemmed from a series of highly inflammatory public statements:

"Indian Agent" Remark: Islam sparked nationwide outrage when he labeled former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent" on social media. This was a response to Tamim’s suggestion that Bangladesh should engage in dialogue with India to resolve recent venue disputes.

Disrespect Towards Player Commitment: In recent media interactions, Islam suggested that players had failed to "justify the crores" spent on them and warned that they would not be compensated if Bangladesh withdrew from the upcoming T20 World Cup in India due to security concerns.

Compensation Row: He further enraged the sporting community by mockingly asking if the board should demand money back from players when they underperform.

Restoring Stability

In an official statement, BCB expressed "sincere regret" for the offensive remarks made by the former director, clarifying that his views did not reflect the board's official position.

The board reiterated that players are the "lifeblood of Bangladesh cricket" and emphasized its commitment to protecting their dignity.

Following the sacking, players have signaled their intention to return to the field, though the incident has exposed deep-seated tensions between the players and the board's administration.