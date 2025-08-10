AUS vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming, Schedule, Venue, Squads

Top-flight cricket is making its way back to Australia’s Northern Territory after a 17-year absence, and it’s returning in style. From August 10 to 16, 2025, Australia and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match T20I series — an important build-up ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled for early next year.

The first two encounters will be held at Marrara Oval in Darwin, which will host senior T20I cricket for the very first time. The series finale will move north to Cazalys Stadium in Cairns. Fans can expect packed stands, power-hitting galore, and tactical battles between captains Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.

Form Guide

Australia enters the series brimming with confidence after sweeping West Indies 5-0 in their recent T20I tour of the Caribbean.

South Africa, however, are aiming for redemption following a poor tri-series in Harare where they lost all their matches to New Zealand. The Proteas are bolstered by the return of key players including Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and young star Dewald Brevis.

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head Record

Total T20Is: 25 – Australia won 17, South Africa won 8

In Australia: 7 matches – Australia 5, South Africa 2

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.

AUS vs SA - Match Schedule (All matches start at 2:45 PM IST)

1st T20I – Aug 10, Marrara Oval, Darwin

2nd T20I – Aug 12, Marrara Oval, Darwin

3rd T20I – Aug 16, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

Where to Watch Australia vs South Africa T20I series live in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar