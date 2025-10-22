Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Clash
Australia take on England at the ICC Women's World Cup at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, India. For those who won't be in attendance, here's where they can catch the action live.
Australia and England are historic rivals in cricket, and the latest fixture in this rivalry will play out at the ICC Women's World Cup.
Notably, both sides have qualified for the Semi Finals already, and so, the result of this encounter won't play much of role in the tournament's dynamics. That said, it will account for bragging rights until they face each other again.
For those interested in catching the action, here's how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup AUS vs ENG live streaming and TV broadcast.
ICC Women's World Cup: AUS vs ENG Live Streaming
For viewers in India, Australia's ICC Women’s World Cup clash against England will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Here’s how rest of the fans around the world can catch the action live:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
ICC Women's World Cup: AUS vs ENG TV Broadcast
The Australia vs England Women's World Cup match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Below is a list of TV broadcast partners for other regions across the globe:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
South Africa vs Pakistan: Match Time
The AUS vs ENG World Cup ODI match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss at 2:30 PM IST.
Note that Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, has been ruled out of this particular match due to a minor injury.
