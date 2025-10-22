Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Clash

Australia take on England at the ICC Women's World Cup at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, India. For those who won't be in attendance, here's where they can catch the action live.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia and England are historic rivals in cricket, and the latest fixture in this rivalry will play out at the ICC Women's World Cup.

Notably, both sides have qualified for the Semi Finals already, and so, the result of this encounter won't play much of role in the tournament's dynamics. That said, it will account for bragging rights until they face each other again. 

For those interested in catching the action, here's how to watch the ICC Women's World Cup AUS vs ENG live streaming and TV broadcast.

ICC Women's World Cup: AUS vs ENG Live Streaming

For viewers in India, Australia's ICC Women’s World Cup clash against England will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Here’s how rest of the fans around the world can catch the action live:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

ICC Women's World Cup: AUS vs ENG TV Broadcast

The Australia vs England Women's World Cup match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Below is a list of TV broadcast partners for other regions across the globe:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

South Africa vs Pakistan: Match Time

The AUS vs ENG World Cup ODI match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss at 2:30 PM IST.

Note that Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, has been ruled out of this particular match due to a minor injury. 

Also Check: Will Today’s AUS vs ENG Clash Impact India’s Women's World Cup Semi-Final Hopes?

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
