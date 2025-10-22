Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWill Today’s AUS vs ENG Clash Impact India’s Women's World Cup Semi-Final Hopes?

India's ICC Women's World Cup hopes hang by a thread after three back-to-back losses. Check out if the result today's Australia vs England match could impact them in any way.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India, co-hosts of the ICC Women's World Cup, won both of their opening matches despite top-order issues, and eventually lost the third against South Africa.

They posted a 300+ score against Australia, but failed to defend that in a nail-biting finish. Harmanpreet Kaur's side looked like they could bounce back against England, but lost the encounter by 4 runs.

The Women in Blue are still in the Semi Final qualification zone, at the fourth spot, but New Zealand, their next opponent, is lurking close-by, only behind on the Net Run Rate (NRR) basis.  

Could AUS vs ENG Benefit or Worsen India's Semi Final Chances?

While India vs New Zealand is scheduled for October 23, 2025, the ICC Women's World Cup will witness Australia taking on England today.

Both of these teams are in the top 4 and so one might wonder if the outcome of this encounter could impact India's Semi Final hopes in any way. The answer to this question is no.

AUS vs ENG will have absolutely no impact on India's situation in the tournament. Both sides have already qualified for the knockout stage and are on 9 points, well outside the reach of any other teams in contention of the last semi final spot.

India's fate lies in their own hands for the most part, because if they beat New Zealand tomorrow, then it is only Bangladesh left to beat, which is languishing on the second-last spot at 2 points.

NZ, on the other hand, has a tougher route, as after India, they will have to face England. 

AUS vs ENG: When and Where To Watch Women's World Cup Match

All ICC Women's World Cup matches are being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. 

They are also being broadcast live on TV on the Star Sports Network in the country. 

Check Out: Can India Still Reach ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals? Qualification Scenario Explained

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alyssa Healy Ellyse Perry Australia Vs England India World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur AUS Vs ENG India Womens World Cup Aus Vs Eng World Cup Aus Vs Eng Womens World Cup India World Cup Semi Final Chances
