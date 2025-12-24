Delhi Metro Expansion Gets Cabinet Nod; Phase-VA Approved With 13 New Stations: Check Details

The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-VA of the Delhi Metro Rail Project, paving the way for a major expansion of the capital’s rapid transit network. Under this phase, 13 new stations will be constructed, including 10 underground and three elevated stations.

The project will be completed over a period of three years and will cover a total length of 16 km. With an estimated cost of ₹12,015 crore, the expansion will take the overall Delhi Metro network beyond 400 km.

Key Corridors and Project Details

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha

One of the approved corridors will run from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, spanning 9.9 km. This stretch will be developed at a cost of ₹9,570.4 crore.

Another corridor will connect Aerocity to Airport Terminal-1 over a distance of 2.3 km, with a projected cost of ₹1,419.6 crore. The third stretch, from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, will be 3.9 km long and will be built at an estimated cost of ₹1,024.8 crore.