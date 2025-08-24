Shubman Gill's Brand Value Surges 40%, Challenging 'King Kohli'

Shubman Gill brand value: Following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, Shubman Gill has risen as the new face of India’s red-ball cricket.

Appointed captain for the England tour, Gill impressed with his leadership and batting, helping India draw the series 2-2.

His stellar performances on and off the field have now made him one of the most marketable cricketers in the country, often referred to as the “Prince” of Team India, challenging the legendary Virat Kohli in influence.

Brand Value on the rise

During the 5-match Test series in England, Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer, amassing 754 runs. Following this success, his brand value reportedly increased by 30–40%, endorsing over two dozen brands, including Coca-Cola, Deode, and Nike.

Earnings and Endorsements

Shubman Gill reportedly earns ₹6–10 crore per deal, with his annual endorsement income for 2024 around ₹40 crore, which is expected to rise further given his current form and popularity.

Role in Asia Cup 2025

Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, there was speculation about Shubman Gill’s role in the T20 squad. The final announcement confirmed his selection as vice-captain, and he is set to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, continuing his flair at the top of the order.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standbyes: Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Yahshasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag.

